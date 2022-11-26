Donald Trump breaks silence on Kanye West’s ‘uneventful’ dinner





Donald Trump is trying to set the record straight on his recent meeting with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump spoke about the encounter on his Truth Social platform where he claimed Ye showed up uninvited with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager. The former president described the meeting as quick and uneventful.

Last week, Kanye West called me for dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly after, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about, Trump said in his message. We dined on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. Dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.

Trump also noted that the meeting was about Kanyes’ business dealings after GAP, Balenciaga and adidas cut ties with the Chicago native. Trump went on to say that he told Ye not to run for president and declined his request to be his running mate.

“Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice regarding some of his difficulties, particularly in relation to his business affairs,” Trump continued. “We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he definitely shouldn’t run for president, ‘every voter you might have should vote for TRUMP.’

“Anyway, we got on very well, he expressed no anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me in ‘Tucker Carlson’. Why wouldn’t I accept not to meet you? Besides, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Donald Trump breaks silence over quick and uneventful dinner with Kanye West https://t.co/52WCdDJySr pic.twitter.com/LPfDrccWyI

— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) November 26, 2022

From his point of view, Kanye West has a totally different interpretation of the encounter that Trump is touched by his genius and accuses of insulting him and Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife.

I think the thing that disturbed Trump the most [was] me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard. It was the fact that I entered with intelligence, he said.

Kanye also claimed Trump was genuinely impressed with controversial white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who traveled with him to attend the meeting. According to the Yeezy creator, he asked the former president why he didn’t release those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes, and Nick Fuentes, unlike so many lawyers and so many people he’s met in his 2020 campaign, he’s actually a loyalist, Kanye said. Until he knows where the lawyers are, you’ll still have your loyalists.

related news

Kanye West Reportedly Showed His Sex Tapes And Explicit Photos Of Kim Kardashian To Yeezy Staff

November 23, 2022

Additionally, Kanye West said that Donald Trump explicitly referenced Kim Kardashian before yelling at her and telling her he would lose the presidential election.

But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [bleep], you can tell him I said that, he said. And I thought like, she’s the mother of my kids. Since we and all Christians in America who love Trump know that Trump is a conservative, we were going to demand that you hold all policies straight to the Bible.

When Trump started yelling at me at the table telling me I was going to lose. I mean, has it ever worked for anyone in the story? I’m like, Woah woah, hold on, hold on, Trump. You talk to Ye,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hiphopdx.com/news/donald-trump-breaks-silence-uneventful-kanye-west-dinner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos