Rishi Sunak has shown he’s no better than Liz Truss or Boris Johnson

THE myth that the Conservatives are the party of fiscal responsibility has been completely shattered in recent years. They wasted billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money during the coronavirus crisis by combining incompetence with cronyism.

Baroness Mone’s saga is just the latest example of a government that saw Covid as a perfect opportunity to funnel money to friends and donors.

If that weren’t enough, the sheer idiocy of the prime minister who came next nearly collapsed the economy at a time when living standards were already falling. Everyone was now living with the consequences of those decisions.

The annual debate over when to turn on the heat has never been more important. Under this failing UK government we have people who will not be able to afford to heat their homes at all this winter.

With skyrocketing inflation, rising food and energy prices that have deprived millions of people of these basic necessities, things cannot get any worse.

When Rishi Sunak was crowned Prime Minister, he promised to do things differently. He said his government would be endowed with good judgment, good character and integrity. The subtext was clear: I have nothing to do with the last batch.

The problem is, everything we’ve seen so far proves that, despite his insistence, he’s no better than Liz Truss or Boris Johnson. His own lack of judgment is already costing the public treasury money it can ill afford.

We already had the Suella Braverman fiasco, in which an interior minister who was sacked for risking our national security was brought back into the fold. Sunak allows him to preside over a chaotic and inhumane asylum system that prioritizes demonizing desperate people over processing applications in a timely manner.

Due to system delays, people seeking refuge are being accommodated in hotels at considerable cost. We hear a lot of complaints from Tory MPs and the Home Secretary about these costs, as if they were the fault of the asylum seekers themselves. We hear much less about the Conservative failures which mean that hotels have to be used to house these people. On top of that, reports over the weekend suggested millions of pounds in compensation may have to be paid to migrants illegally held at Manston asylum

It is clear that the decisions of a succession of Conservative Prime Ministers to give allies and idiots undeserved roles in government have cost us a fortune.

Last week we learned that the investigation into Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s bullying allegations had been widened to include a third complaint. A lawyer was already investigating two other complaints, related to Raab’s behavior during his tenure as Foreign Secretary and Justice Secretary under Boris Johnson.

The latest complaint dates back to 2018, when he was Brexit secretary.

It seems Raab has always been horrible in a whole range of government roles.

The lawyer investigating the complaint will make the final decision on whether Raab breached the Ministerial Code and report his findings to the Prime Minister.

Time is money, and this phrase is never truer than when it comes to lawyers.

Since the story broke, sources at the Justice Department said they have been inundated with complaints of intimidation from Raab.

According to the terms of reference, the scope of the survey can be extended at any time. The way things are going, this investigation promises to be long and costly.

It is far from unique. Think back to the last few years. How many inquiries and inquiries have we had into the behavior of Conservative MPs and ministers?

How much cash has this cesspool of sordidness and stupidity cost us in total?

When you add in the huge costs incurred every time a minister is sacked or ousted, it’s certainly more than enough to provide every adult in the country with their own 1kg jar of Lurpak.

I don’t dispute that Rishi Sunak has better presentation skills than his two immediate predecessors. It’s just that in the end it doesn’t matter. Expensive media training and a well-tailored suit do not lead to better governance.

We are long past the point where this government can be reset or refreshed. There will be no culture change among the Conservatives before the next general election because they still haven’t learned anything from their many mistakes.

Despite the warm words and false promises, it is still a party that cares more about its own survival than anything else. Competent leadership and the needs of ordinary people will always come after that.

Scotland did not vote for this party and cannot afford to stay in power any longer.