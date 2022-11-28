It’s time to confront the rogue state of EuropeHungary – Stephen Pogny

For the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbn, the European Union is the enemy, not Vladimir Putin Russia.

Physically separated, ideologically close: the official Kremlin photo of a meeting between Orbn and Putin in Moscow 23 days before the invasion of Ukraine

Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war of aggression against its western neighbor has prompted almost every European government to demonstrate its solidarity with Ukraine and its continued commitment to the international rule of law.

Since February, when Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion, many European leaders, including the presidents of Germany, France, Poland, Romania and the Baltic republics, have traveled to Kyiv for talks with embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskii. The same goes for the prime ministers of Germany, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Boris Johnson has visited the Ukrainian capital no less than three times as British Prime Minister.

In contrast, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn refused to make the symbolic trip. Instead, in July, Orbn paid an official visit to Serbia, the European country which, apart from Belarus, is most closely aligned with Russia. And in September, his combative and serially undiplomatic foreign minister, Pter Szjjrt, held out of court talks with his counterpart in Moscow, Sergei Lavrov. Very belatedly, on Saturday the Hungarian President, Katalin Novk, appeared in Kyiv, accompanied by the Prime Ministers of Belgium, Poland and Lithuania.

Political trajectory

For anyone who has followed Orbns’ political trajectory, his reluctance to travel to Kyiv or engage in talks with Zelenskii is not surprising. So were his refusal to authorize the shipment of lethal weapons to Ukraine via Hungarian territory, its attempts hinder European Union efforts to broaden the scope of sanctions against Russia and its critical EU sanctions as ineffective and self-destructive. Since returning to power in 2010, Orbn has fostered economic and political rapprochement ties with Moscow, prompting a commentator to label it a Trojan horse for Russian President Vladimir Putin inside the EU.

Orbn has sought to justify his opposition to broader sanctions and his refusal to support military aid to Ukraine, leaving him almost totally isolated in Europe as reasoned and rational. Hungary is on the side of peace, it Told the country’s parliament at the end of September. Instead of continuing and deepening the war, we demand an immediate ceasefire and peace talks. Speaking in Bile Tunad, western Romania, in July, Orbn stressed: We Hungarians see this war as a war between two Slavic peoples, and as a war in which we want to stay out.

Most observers, however, regard Orbns’ arguments as dishonest. An immediate ceasefire and peace talks between the belligerents would allow Russia to retain significant swathes of Ukrainian territory that it illegally occupies. An immediate ceasefire would also force Ukraine to halt the counter-offensive, to the south and east, which forced Russia to to renouncer many of its gains, including the strategically important port city of Kherson.

Orbns’ curious description of the conflict as a war between two Slavic peoples willfully ignores the context: Russia has launched a war of aggression against Ukraine in flagrant violation of international law. In contrast, the overwhelming majority of politicians in Europe and North America as well as many leading historians and political scientists have pointed to the wider implications of the conflict.

write in Foreign Affairs in October, Yale historian Timothy Snyder argued that the outcome of the war is of vital importance to everything nations, not just belligerents: Russian victory would strengthen fascists and other tyrants This war, in other words, is about establishing principles for the 21st century. It is about the possibility of a democratic future. A Russian victory would also subordinate the Europeans and render any vision of a geopolitical European Union obsolete, Snyder noted.

While Orbns’ efforts since February have largely focused on limiting the scope and severity of sanctions against Russia, Hungary has also used its EU membership to come to the aid of other authoritarian regimes. In April last year, he drew sharp criticism for blocking a statement by EU foreign ministers that would have censured China for its draconian new policy. national security law in Hong Kong, reducing the territories’ autonomy and massively increasing penalties for participating in protests. As German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, noticedI think everyone can figure out for themselves where the reasons are, because there are good relations between China and Hungary.



We need your support Social Europe is a independent editor and we believe in free content. For this model to be sustainable, however, we depend on the solidarity of our readers. Become a member of Social Europe for less than 5 euros per month and help us produce more articles, podcasts and videos. Thank you very much for your support! Become a member of Social Europe

Rtrue enemy

In his various comments on the war in Ukraine, Orbn was much more critical of the EU than of Russia. Despite overwhelming evidence that Russian forces are responsible for deliberate attacks on non-military targets, the torture and execution of Ukrainian civilians and mass removal ordinary Ukrainians, including children.

Orbn even suggested contrary to the weight of informed opinionthan the west and Ukraine provoked Russia’s military action, refusing to commit to Ukraine’s exclusion from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and refusing to give other security guarantees requested by Moscow.

For Orbn, the real enemy is the EU, not Putin’s Russia. After all, the European Parliament has regularly critical his government for breaching fundamental EU values ​​when in September he resolved by a large majority that Hungary was no longer a democracy. Last Thursday he insisted that the EU should freeze funding for the country. Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, to propose to the committee on Wednesday that up to $13.3 billion in EU funds should be withheld from Hungary until it is able to assuage concerns about endemic corruption and shortcomings in the rule of law.

The Court of Justice of the EU has sentenced Hungary on several occasions, notably for violation of academic freedom and the right to education. The move followed legislation passed by the Orbns-dominated Hungarian parliament. Fidesz forcing the Central European University to relocate its main activities from Budapest to Vienna. Putin, on the other hand, has no interest in challenging Orbn’s authoritarian ambitions, his determination to make Hungary a illiberal democracy or the widespread corruption in the country.

A prominent Hungarian constitutional expert has Noted that Hungary represents the first case, and probably a model, of constitutional backsliding from a fully-fledged liberal democratic system to an illiberal system with strong authoritarian elements. If Fidesz has taken care to preserve the external forms of democracy, its substance has been systematically hollowed out as much as possible.

All this happened while Hungary was a full member of the EU, enjoying all the associated rights and privileges. In the interests of ordinary Hungarians, as well as the Union as a whole, it is to be hoped that the firm and uncompromising position now taken by von der Leyen will be maintained and that the rogue state of Europe will be forced to respect its values and its standards. .