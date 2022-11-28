Disgraced ex-British minister calls for reality TV takeover





LONDON (AP) Matt Hancock, the UK’s scandal-prone former health secretary, seeks an unlikely form of redemption on Sunday: a bid to win Im A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, a grueling and often gruesome reality show set in the Australian jungle. Hancock led Britain’s response to COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic, telling people to stay away from others to protect the health service, then got caught breaking the rules rules of his government when a video emerged of him kissing and groping an assistant he was having an affair with. He was forced to resign when The Sun newspaper published the CCTV footage. This time, however, he knows the camera is on and is behaving in ways many will find even more unpleasant: eating the raw undersides of camels, cows, and sheep, among others. I am a celebrity…sends a group of famous people, often C-list celebrities, to the Australian rainforest, subjects them to trials involving spiders and snakes, and they are eliminated one by one based on by public vote. While many Britons were disgusted by Hancock’s appearance, blaming him for the apparent failures of governments’ early response to the pandemic, viewers upended expectations by voting for Hancock through to Sunday night’s final. He competes with former English football star Jill Scott and actor Owen Warner. The former health chief has already seen the back of Culture Club singer Boy George and former rugby player Mike Tindall, whose wife, Zara, is the niece of King Charles III. Tindall’s body tackled Hancock in another of the show’s tasks and mocked the former health secretary’s political politics. He clearly wants to win, Tindall said, adding that Hancock was constantly pointing his voting number t-shirt at the camera. Once a politician, always a politician. Always poll for votes. Other politicians were less enthusiastic than the voting public. When it was announced that Hancock would appear, he was nominated by his fellow legislators, many from his own party, and he was suspended as a Tory MP. His success seems to have done nothing to quell their anger. Speaking to Sky News on Sunday, Cabinet Minister Mark Harper said: I don’t think sitting MPs should be on reality TV shows. Even though they are doing well, I still think they should be doing the job they get paid for, which is representing their constituents. Announcing he was going to step in, ‘Australian comedian Adam Hills, host of comedy current affairs show The Last Leg’, visited the constituency of Hancock in the east of England last weekend and met with locals to hear their issues. I think I can do a better job in a week than he’s done so far,” Hills said on the show. Still, a political comeback for Hancock is not out of the question. Conservative lawmaker Nadine Dorries was suspended in 2012 for appearing on the same show. Nine years later, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed her to his cabinet.

