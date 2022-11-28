Former BJP minister Jay Narayan Vyas joins Congress, Kharge inducts him into party





(L to R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Kheda; Congress party chairman Mallikarjun Kharge at an election campaign meeting in Bapunagar; AAP National Officer Arvind Kejriwal on a tour in Jamnagar. (Images: photos express and Twitter @AAPGujarat) Sitting in a chair by the side of the road outside his workshop, the man, in his fifties, reluctantly opened up, quickly listing the ills plaguing people: rising prices, lack of jobs, apathy from political leaders etc. . He declined to divulge his name. . Call me Bharat, he said. His assistant was also cautious, saying I’m Indian when asked his name. A few miles away, Hitesh, who runs a tea shop in the heart of Viramgam town, said it was fear that made people reluctant to speak out. He also flagged high prices for basic necessities as a major concern. (L to R) BJP’s Purnesh Modi, Congress’s Poonabhai Gamit and AAP candidate Ram Dhaduk. (express photos) If there is a tweak to Gujarat’s familiar election history, if this time the 27-year-old incumbent faces a brave new contender he cannot ignore, it has a lot to do with what happened. passed in Surat in 2021. Come here for a closer look at the elections in Gujarat, the newly created triangle BJP vs Congress vs AAP. Congress’ strong performance in 2017, rising to 77 seats, limiting the BJP to 99, barely sets off a ripple today in this urban center where a whole generation of voters grew up seeing only BJP MPs. But the performance of PAAs in the 2021 Surats Municipality polls is a talking point, across swaths of voters. A six-time MP, Raghavji Patel is running for his 11th Assembly election in Jamnagar Rural. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati) Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel is one of the oldest MPs in the outgoing Assembly, having made his electoral debut against former CM Keshubhai Patel in 1985. The 60-year-old served in the governments of Suresh Mehta, Shankersinh Vaghela and Dilip Parikh. between 1995 and 1998 and more than two decades later, he returned to a ministerial position in 2021. A six-time MP, Patel is standing for his 11th election to the Jamnagar Rural Assembly. In a high-profile interview, he talked about his ministerial tenure, farmer issues, Patidar votes, and more. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi staged a 25 kilometer tour of Surat where he was greeted by huge crowds including women and children with chants of ModiModi from Surat airport to Varachha on Sunday evening even in the Yogi Chowk region, dominated by Saurashtrian Patidars, the crowd chanted KejriwalKejriwal. The roadshow passed through Magdalla Junction, Parle Point, Athwagate, Majuragate, Udhna Darwaja Upper Bridge, Sardar Market, Parvat Patia, Mota Varachha Road and Gopin Village before culminating at Abhrama at Varachha where Modi addressed the rally. The Prime Minister started his speech with Phir ek baar (once again) when the crowd completed it with Modi Sarkar. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told textile traders in Surat on Sunday that the AAP would make the city a ‘garment hub’ of the country with an integrated textile park oriented towards export and creation thousands of jobs. Meanwhile, Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge has branded Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “leader of liars” who is trying to win sympathy by calling himself poor and saying people are abusing him.

