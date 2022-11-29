Crazy protests in China, Xi Jinping’s government reacts





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government has begun to react to suppress the demonstrations that have arisen in the country. Ahead of the weekend, a number of protests were reported in several cities and universities. Crowds numbering in the hundreds denounced the government’s strict rules, including the lockdown (confinement) to deal with Covid-19. Not only that, they also expressed the resignation of President Xi Jinping. In the update AFP, On Monday (28/11/2022), the Chinese government reportedly practiced strict censorship on social media. Reports of the protests, with the words ‘Liangma River’ and ‘Urumqi Street’ were deleted and not found at all. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The Liangma River itself is in the center of Beijing. It became the focus of protesters who gathered shouting slogans against Covid-19 policies and urging Xi Jinping to step down. Meanwhile, Jalan Urumqi was the initial trigger for the protest, referring to the XinJiang region, where the fire in China last week killed 10 people. This angered locals as at the time of the incident the area was on lockdown due to corona, which slowed aid to victims. Weibo searches for the hashtag #A4, which refers to a blank slate as a symbol of protest against government censorship, were also allegedly manipulated. There were only a handful of messages from the day before. Chinese police, reported by the same media, arrested many protesters. In Shanghai, two new people were arrested on Monday, after several arrests also on Sunday. “Chinese police arrested two people on Monday at a location in Shanghai where demonstrators had gathered over the weekend to protest the Covid-19 lockdown and call for greater political freedoms,” wrote AFP Again. “When asked why one of the people had been taken away, a policeman replied (…) because he had not complied with our provisions and then referred the journalist to the police”, he added. On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has not yet provided any clarification. Ministry website, when accessed CNBCIndonesiadid not address this issue. Previously, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed that the strict Covid-19 lockdown policy was the most appropriate step for the country. Communist Party spokesman Sun Yeli said the policy had kept infection and death rates low, while ensuring social and economic stability. However, an expert on Chinese politics at the National University of Singapore, Alfred Wu, said the Chinese people experienced a situation of disgust. This should be a big bell to the political power of the country. “People have now reached a boiling point because there is no clear direction to end the zero Covid policy. The party has underestimated the anger of the people,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Xi Jinping will become China’s president for 3 periods (sef/sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20221128130419-4-391790/demo-menggila-di-china-pemerintah-xi-jinping-bereaksi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos