Chinese protesters carefully tell Xi Jinping, don’t push me

Beware of black swan incidents, Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, Told an audience of communist party comrades a few years ago, invoking the image of unforeseen risk. The Secretary General continued: “And beware, the gray rhinoceros refers to another type of peril, which goes unnoticed because it hides in plain sight. Now, nearly four years after Xi issued those warnings, he faces public protests that represent the boldest domestic political challenge to the government in decades. How, and if, he can resolve it may depend on which of his chosen metaphors he feels torments him the most.

Waves of unrest have hesitantly increased since October 13, when, days before a Party congress at which Xi engineered a third term as general secretary, a protester staged a rare act of public defiance in Beijing. . The protester, whose supporters identified later as an activist named Peng Lifa, dressed up as a construction worker and hung banners condemning the grueling effects of Xi’s zero signature covid strategy that sought to protect the country with an unrelenting system of lockdowns, quarantines and testing from a highway overpass. The policy has prevented coronavirus deaths, but it has also upended the daily lives of hundreds of millions of people, brought parts of the world’s busiest cities to a standstill, stifled connections to the outside world and undermined the economy. But Peng pointedly included broader statements in his message, such as We don’t want a leader. We want the vote. He was last seen being pushed into a car by authorities. Fans dubbed him the Bridge Man, in the tradition of the Tank Man, the anonymous protester who stood up to the military near Tiananmen Square in 1989.

In spirit, if not by obvious design, the Bridge Man incident foreshadowed a wave of larger protests in disparate parts of Chinese society: in mid-November, in the city of Guangzhou , in the far south, hundreds of itinerant workers escaped mandatory confinement; complaining of food shortages and job losses, they clashed with riot police. Last week in the central-eastern city of Zhengzhou, workers at a major iPhone factory fought with police over lockdown measures and deferred bonuses. The public fury is driven as much by disappointment as by desperation: for months people had hoped that the covid restrictions may ease after Xi’s latest political coronation; indeed, the authorities have announced changes, to curb arbitrary confinements and reduce the quarantine of secondary contacts. But, as new epidemics have taken hold, real changes have been slow to materialize.

The unrest has entered a new phase, erupting in more than a dozen cities, after a fire on November 24 at an apartment building in the far western town of rmqi which caused at least ten dead. Many suspect that the covid the rules had prohibited convicted residents from escaping their homes, although the government denies this. But the incident galvanized public anger. Minxin Pei, professor of government at Claremont McKenna College, told me: In retrospect, protests like this are inevitable, because Zero covid is a policy that, at first, people could support, hoping that it is time-limited, and that the end result is positive. But now people in China are faced with the cruel reality that there is no change in sight.

The slogans and tenor of the protests reflect frustrations that go beyond politics to the fundamental rollback of private freedoms that Xi has overseen since coming to power in 2012, particularly the stifling of even mild online criticism. , government and the dismantling of civil society. that Yasheng Huang, China specialist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, describes in a Tweeter as daily autocracy.

The reversal of private freedoms has been accompanied by a withdrawal into the world that has made itself felt in the lives of middle-class Chinese who, for example, have found it much more difficult in recent years to obtain passports. . The perfect storm is happening right now with the World Cup, told me Jeffrey Wasserstrom, a China historian at the University of California, Irvine who has studied protest movements. He remembers seeing people in Shanghai in 2010, gathering in bars to watch a World Cup game in one of the neighborhoods inundated with protests this week. One of the things they cannot easily do now is watch World Cup matches in public places, he said, as many small businesses have been shut down by the lockdown measures.

As the protests have spread, the details have challenged some popular assumptions about what is and isn’t possible within the suppressed confines of Chinese politics. On campuses across the country, students held up blank white pieces of paper, a symbol of enforced silence that breaks the rules against overt opposition. Protesters told reporters the gesture is a nod to the Soviet-era joke that you don’t have to voice a slogan when everyone knows the problem. But some expressed their anger with stunning candor: At tiny Tsinghua University in Beijing, where students have been largely locked down for weeks, two thousand people gathered on Sunday and required freedom of expression, democracy and the rule of law. In Shanghai, where middle-class and wealthy citizens have encountered severe limits on what their status affords them, hundreds of people gathered for a vigil that escalated into a confrontation with police, as some protesters protested. openly called on Xi to step down, and a man hold up a bouquet and told his fellow protesters, we have nothing to be afraid of. What to be afraid of? The police quickly attacked him and dragged him into a van.

The current protests show no obvious coordination or leadership structure, and they have come together despite advances in surveillance technology and China’s censorship regime that have dulled the powers of organization and criticism. Videos filtered mostly by uncensored foreign tech platforms captured the underlying dynamics of class and control, and a growing rage against a faceless form of authority. In a clip shot in a wealthy district of Beijing, people chant, We don’t want lies! We want a dignified line taken from the Bridge Man protest. With expensive high-rise buildings in the background, the police urge the crowd to go home, and one woman retorts with a refrain that reflects the mood of many citizens these days: don’t push me! Another revealing scene appears in a video posted by a woman in a middle-class skyscraper in Beijing, in which she condemns authorities for putting a chain on the fire door, pointing out the violation with a manicured finger, adorned with tiny gems. It takes a lot for a well-placed Beijinger to feel connected to the people of the distant rmqi, which is home to Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. Fire, fear and accumulated frustration did it.

What shall we do now? Among analysts, there is an inevitable tendency to wonder whether each wave of protest could rise to the level of unrest that has occupied Tiananmen Square for six weeks and shaken the parties’ grip on power. But the legacy of Tiananmen trained a generation of Chinese leaders to prevent another such scenario by avoiding, more than anything, the kind of internal splits at the top of the Party that slowed the response in 1989 and enabled regional protests. to become a national phenomenon. Pei, the government professor, noted that, contrary to the arrangement a generation ago, Xi has piled the Party’s top ranks with loyalists. They’re all his men, so there can be no dissent, Pei told me. He predicted you will likely see a quick response from the government. It won’t last for weeks.