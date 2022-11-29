PM Modi eyes Gujarat as world’s biggest green hydrogen destination





Strong points : Directed towards this goal, the state will ring in investments worth Rs 8-10 lakh crore globally.

Prime Minister Modi said that Vedanta and Foxconns have proposed the semiconductor manufacturing plant in the state to be located in Dholera. Gujarat is set to become the largest green hydrogen hub in the world. Directed towards this goal, the state will ring in investments worth Rs 8-10 lakh crore globally. These investments will be intended for the development of green hydrogen and its ecosystem. These announcements were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally in Bhavnagar. Furthermore, the Indian Prime Minister added that the global energy order will undergo a significant transformation which will be drastic in nature. He was talking about incorporating green hydrogen into the energy portfolio. <a href="https://secure.meilleurmedia.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a23dad63&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img decoding="async" src="https://secure.meilleurmedia.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=17&source=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saurenergy.com&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a23dad63&ct0=INSERT_ENCODED_CLICKURL_HERE" border="0" alt data-lazy-src="https://secure.meilleurmedia.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=17&is-pending-load=1#038;source=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saurenergy.com&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a23dad63&ct0=INSERT_ENCODED_CLICKURL_HERE" srcset="" class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img data-lazy-fallback="1" decoding="async" src="https://secure.meilleurmedia.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=17&source=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saurenergy.com&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a23dad63&ct0=INSERT_ENCODED_CLICKURL_HERE" border="0" alt="" /></noscript></a> Look at the ladder of my dreams. The largest green hydrogen hub in the world will stand along the coast of Gujarat. Green hydrogen will be produced in large quantities. The entire green hydrogen ecosystem will be developed here, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister has said that in future vehicles will run on green hydrogen, so the future is clearly his. He also said the leaders would be those who lead in green hydrogen. He pointed out that several policies have been formulated in the state for the advancement of green hydrogen. Modi says the Indian state can anticipate investments worth Rs 8 lakh crore. In the wake of this investment, thousands of new job opportunities can also be expected. Gujarat MoU on Semiconductors In the coming times, the coastal regions of Kutch, encompassing Saurashtra, including Bhavnagar, will usher in massive flows of investments from all over the world, thanks to the green hydrogen revolution. Shedding light on green hydrogen ambitions, Prime Minister Modi said that Vedanta and Foxconns have offered the in-state semiconductor manufacturing facility at Dholera. Some people have a monopoly on making semiconductors. India has taken an initiative and Gujarat will see the activities on semiconductor manufacturing. This will happen in Dholera. The whole ecosystem will show up, the prime minister said while sharing that the Gujarat government has entered into a memorandum of understanding with various companies for setting up the project. This initiative will bring in investments worth 1.5 lakh crore. In addition, it will pave the way for 2 million jobs while proving beneficial to small entrepreneurs, vendors and suppliers in the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/pm-modi-envisages-gujarat-as-worlds-biggest-green-hydrogen-destination The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

