Congress government has tied hands of armed forces in acting against terrorism due to vote bank policy: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday that the former Congress government had prevented the armed forces from taking action against terrorism because of the party’s vote-banking policy. Addressing a rally in the town of Jamnagar in the Saurashtra region of electoral town Gujarat, the prime minister called on the people not to allow “urban Naxals” into the state. Voting for 182 Assembly seats in the state will take place in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will begin on December 8. “Lawlessness, terrorism, nepotism, and ballot-banking politics were rampant during the reign of Congress. Congressional leaders used to remain silent against those involved in spreading lawlessness and terrorism. People did not feel safe. The bomb explosions were killing people in different parts of the country,” he said. The prime minister said that because of the vote-banking policy, Congress had even “tied the hands of our armed forces”. “Congress has created obstacles in their work. You cannot fight terrorism with such an approach. You must take a strong stand against terrorism and give them an appropriate response,” he said. The prime minister said his government has taken a strong stance against such activities. “The armed forces now kill the enemies after entering their territories. The BJP government has a zero tolerance policy towards Naxalites and terrorists,” he added. Modi also talked about the “urban Naxals” who he said will try to disturb the peace of Gujarat if given the chance. “Nowadays urban Naxals are planning to enter Gujarat. If they get the chance, they will destroy the peace of Gujarat. Make sure they don’t get the chance,” he said. -he declares. Modi alleged that the 2G scam under the UPA-2 regime has resulted in higher internet charges for the people. He said India has become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer and millions of “Made in India” phones are exported to other countries every year. “Because of the low cost (of mobile phones), the poor in India can now afford them. Mobile phones have become a tool to empower the poor,” he added. “And what happened under congressional rule in the mobile phone industry? 2G (spectrum allocation) scam. Because of this scam, the internet has become expensive. If Congress had been in power today, your monthly mobile phone bill would have been around Rs 4,000-5,000 instead of Rs 300-400. Today you can make calls for free,” added the Prime Minister. Ahead of Jamnagar, the prime minister addressed a rally in Anjar town, Kutch district, ahead of the first phase of voting, which will be held in 89 seats, on December 1. While canvassing BJP candidates from the Kutch region, Modi accused the Congress of being friends with those who had worked to block the waters of the Narmada from reaching the arid region of Kutch. “Congress is the enemy of Kutch. Its leaders were friends with those who tried every trick in the book to keep the waters of the Narmada from reaching here. The then Congress government at the Center had also created obstacles to increase the height of the dam” he alleged. (With PTI inputs)

