Chinese protests against lockdown could cause problems for Xi Jinping





Massive protests against China’s COVID-19 lockdown policies could threaten Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s regime – just weeks after granting himself an unprecedented third term as the nation’s leader. China has been rocked by days of protests following a deadly fire on Thursday in the far western region of Xinjiang, in which rescue efforts have reportedly been hampered by the country’s lockdown restrictions. The fire in the city of Urumqi killed 10 people. The city had been under COVID lockdown for 100 days. By Sunday, protests had reached major cities like Nanjing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, as well as the capital, Beijing. Xi Jinping! Resign! CCP! Resign! shouted protesters in Shanghai — a chant virtually unheard of in a country where such calls could legally be considered sedition. The protests were also marked by the participation of the educated urban middle class of the Han ethnic majority. Many Chinese citizens doubt President Xi Jinping’s rule. Jack Taylor/Pool Photo via AP, file After a day of clashes with protesters in Shanghai, authorities on Monday blocked some of the city’s main avenues with blue metal barriers to prevent gatherings. Shops in areas where protests were planned were told to remain closed. As fewer Chinese took to the streets on Monday, protests erupted in Hong Kong. The students of the Chinese University of Hong Kong were chanting against dictatorship and freedom! Freedom!” China’s so-called zero-COVID policy has sought to halt the spread of the highly transmissible pandemic through strict controls on citizens’ movements to isolate each infected person. The policy has reduced the number of cases – as well as deaths. China has reported just 5,232 deaths from COVID-19, compared to 1.09 million in the United States. But tolerance for strict controls has declined, with people in some areas confined to their homes for up to four months. Beijing had indicated a willingness to relax some of the zero COVID policies – although cases were on the rise again. The lockdown protests are the largest China has seen since 1989, when the Chinese Communist Party violently suppressed pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. So far, violence in China has largely been limited to police spraying crowds with pepper spray. China has only reported 5,232 deaths from the coronavirus. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images But videos of Sunday’s protests in Shanghai showed the violent arrest of a BBC journalist, who the British broadcaster said was kicked and beaten by police before being held for “several hours”. The journalist, Ed Lawrence, later said that a Swiss journalist was briefly detained and at least a local national was arrested after trying to stop the police from hitting me. Lawrence later said the Chinese cops were confiscate phones and camerasforcing people to delete images of the protests. Chinese officials claimed Lawrence was arrested for his own good in case he caught COVID from the mob, the BBC said, adding: We do not consider this a credible explanation. With pole wires

