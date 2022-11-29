How Xi Jinping might react

You get paid, and you weren’t! he shouted at police on Sunday. Lift the ban! No more restrictions! Loading The contrast between China’s COVID-zero policy and the rest of the world’s ability to emerge from the pandemic has become so sensitive that its censors cut live footage of maskless crowds at the FIFA World Cup. FIFA in Qatar. Citizens hoped that Xi Jinping’s coronation for a third term at the National Party Congress in October would end the COVID groundhog era of the past three years. Now they are venting their frustration with local officials who have been too scared or too ambitious to implement Beijing’s modest 20-point changes designed to ease the burden of COVID isolation. You all know about the party congress that just took place, right?, a middle-aged woman in a pink hoodie shouted at Shanxi officials on Sunday. Do you know the 20 new measures?

At universities in Beijing, often dismissed in Xi’s day as sponges of Chinese Communist Party propaganda, students have found their voices despite the system that routinely removes people for instigating quarrels and stirring up unrest. My name is Yang Tzu-Chiang, I’m in charge of the student association, Yang shouted into a megaphone at Renmin University, the first Chinese institution to establish a research center dedicated to Xi Jinping Thought. Yang Tzu-Chiang, that’s my name, he says again to insist, aware that identifying yourself is a singular act of defiance that can put you in prison. Near Tsinghua University, the alma mater of Chinese presidents, a young protester told her fellow students not to be afraid. Protesters light candles and leave cigarettes at a memorial during a demonstration against China’s COVID-zero policies. Credit:Getty

If we didn’t use our voice for fear of being caught, I think all Chinese people would be disappointed. As a student of Tsinghua University, I would also regret it for the rest of my life. Loading In central Beijing on Sunday evening, a man surrounded by smartphones and police shouted Shakespeares Doorbell 18 a youthful love poem turned into an allegory of the Chinese Communist Party Every fairground sometimes declines, he said. A sign posted in Harbin, northern China, told students not to go easy on this good night and listed the tragedy of the COVID-hit fire in Urumqi that sparked the latest round of protests; the Guizhou bus crash that killed 27 people on their way to quarantine; and suicides at the closed facilities of Foxconn in Zhengzhou, one of the largest iPhone factories in the world.

Behind, an electronic panel flashed: were in the northernmost part [of China]but our heart belongs to the Party. Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said the protests were important because unlike other episodes of civil unrest over mining, housing market crashes or baby formula, disputes had gone beyond localized self-interest. and unified the grievances of geographically and economically disparate people across China. Now you look at it, it’s different because they also have social values. There are people who say down with Xi Jinping or down with the CCP, he said. They are angry with the system. They are unhappy with the state of the party. It’s something very, very different. Protesters shout slogans against China’s strict measures against COVID zero in Beijing. Credit:Getty

Wu said the student protests were the largest he had seen since the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989 and challenged the misperception that China’s younger generations were not interested in human rights, freedom of expression or democratic politics. Loading In general, people think that young Chinese students are undergoing propaganda training, so they are very patriotic. I don’t think people expected this group of people to go against the government and speak bravely about public policy. It really is a big surprise. Wu said there were three options for how Xi and the party might respond. The first is that the government, unable to see its own shortcomings, blames the United States and the West for stoking dissent and doubles down on its COVID-zero policy.