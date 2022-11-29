Politics
Gujarat Elections: Modi and Shah Step Up Attack on Congress as Election Battle Heats Up | Latest India News
Congress will have to leave the division and vote on banking policy if it wants to win the trust of the people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as campaigning in Gujarat intensified in the final stages of assembly elections.
Addressing four rallies across the state, Modi also criticized Congress for inviting activist Medha Patkar to his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said the opposition party was practicing an appeasement policy and hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for village development, which he said previous governments had neglected. .
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed three rallies, said the vote of the people will play an important role in deciding the future of Gujarat and the whole country over the next five years.
If the Congress party wants to gain the confidence of the people of Gujarat, it must give up its very divisive policy, in the colors of communal riots and casteism, and vote for the policy of the banks. Those who want to divide the country can no longer count on the support and trust of the people of Gujarat or India, Modi told a campaign rally in Palitana.
He also spoke at rallies in Anjar, Rajkot and Jamnagar.
Illiteracy, malnutrition, it had become the misfortune of the villages of Gujarat. But when Gujarat trusted the BJP, things started to change. The BJP has made safe and secure Gujarat its priority. We have created an environment of harmony, peace and unity in every village and town in Gujarat, he said.
The state votes in two phases on December 1 and 5. The results will be announced on December 8. The BJP is seeking to win its seventh consecutive assembly election in what is the state’s first triangular contest since 1990. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are hoping to dislodge the BJP from its stronghold.
In Palitana, Modi also said that the unity of Gujarati people was the reason Congress and divisive politics were shattered in Gujarat. Over the past two decades under BJP rule, there has been continuous development in Gujarat, he added.
Modi also accused Congress of being terrorist sympathizers and criticizing the appeasement policy. Since the BJP came to power in the Center, the country has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and Naxalism. However, keep in mind that these people are looking for an opportunity but neither Gujarat nor the nation will grant them one, he added.
In Anjar, Modi explained how the waters of the Narmada reaching the parched lands of Saurashtra and Kutch brought prosperity to the local people.
Gujarat cannot tolerate people walking hand in hand in the padyatra with those who have ensured that the waters of Narmada do not reach Gujarat. Gujarat will not tolerate this act. Today, Gujarat produces 1.10 crore bales of cotton, which was 17 lakh two decades ago. Agricultural production has increased two to three times more than two decades ago. All this happened because of the waters of the Narmada, he said.
Patkar joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on November 19. Gujarat Congress spokesman Manish Doshi said several people who were with Patkar had joined the BJP in the past.
Modi said only 60 village panchayats had a fiber optic network in the country before 2014, but in the past eight years around 300,000 village panchayats were connected. We have set up joint service centers in every village in Gujarat and India to facilitate train reservations, government works etc. We have nearly 14,000 joint service centers in Gujarat, he told Palitana.
In Anjar, Modi called Congress an enemy of Kutch. They were friends with those who did not want the water from the Narmada to enter Kutch. It was when your son took over the reins of Gandhinagar that he decided to fight this battle. We sat on fasting and dharna to raise the height of the Narmada reservoir, he said.
He also spoke at length about tourism opportunities in Kutch and explained the efforts of the BJP government to promote tourism in the region.
Modi spoke about the National Education Policy (NEP) in Jamnagar. In the new national education policy, training in coding and other tasks has been made compulsory in early grades. The study of sports was given for the first time the same importance as other subjects. Education in the mother tongue was also given priority in the new NEP, he said.
Speaking at a rally, Shah said the vote of the people will play an important role in deciding the future of Gujarat and the whole country for the next five years. We will not only form our dual engine government in Gujarat but again in 2024 with a record majority we have to make Narendrabhai the Prime Minister again, he said.
Reacting to Modi and Shahs remarks, Congress spokesman Doshi said the Congress party does not need any advice from Prime Minister Modi. They supported the British when India was leading the struggle for freedom. If Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have won the trust of the people of Gujarat, why does he (Modi) have to visit Gujarat 30 times for his public rallies, and why is the entire central leadership camping in Gujarat?
It must shed light on issues such as high inflation in the country, expensive gas cylinders, rising gasoline and diesel prices. He speaks of prosperity in Kutch, but it is true that the canal built to bring the waters of the Narmada was damaged and broke 300 times. If there had been a reservoir, the whole district of Kutch would have been flooded.
