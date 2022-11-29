Prime Minister Modi ranks high in Indian state polls

AHMEDABAD India’s western state of Gujarat is to choose its next government in a two-stage election starting on Thursday.

Pre-poll polls have predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a majority of the state’s 182 seats for a seventh consecutive time, beating the main opposition Congress party and the new Aam party. Aadmi (AAP). The results will be announced on December 8.

Analysts say the main factor in favor of the BJP is Modi’s appeal to voters.

“He is [Mr Modi’s] iconic, larger-than-life image of the Hindu hriday samrat (Hindu heart king) that draws all the votes,” says political scientist Ghanshyam Shah.

Gujarat has strong ties to India’s current Prime Minister: Modi served as chief minister of the state for 12 years since 2002 and it was here that he honed his brand of strident Hindu nationalism, established his paradigm of development and its version of governance visible in several national policies.

It is therefore no surprise that Modi is the face of the BJP’s election campaign in the state.

“You take it off and everything falls apart like a deck of cards,” says political analyst Achyut Yagnik.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state’s third since Modi stepped down to become Prime Minister of India in 2014, is asking for votes on Modi’s behalf, as are other BJP candidates.

The Modi-vs-the-rest narrative is so mainstream that even the tragedy of a bridge collapse in the state’s Morbi district just a month ago in which 135 people died , is not really an electoral issue.

Then there is the uncertainty caused by the entry of the AAP. Pre-election polls indicate anti-BJP votes could be split between Congress and the AAP, which could give the ruling party a larger majority than the record 127 of 182 seats it won in 2002 .

A Nov. 4 survey by polling agency C-Voter predicted between 131 and 139 seats for the BJP, 31-39 for Congress and 7-15 for the AAP. Some other surveys have predicted between 115 and 125 seats for the BJP.

In the months leading up to the elections, the three main contending parties tried to woo voters with lofty promises and disparagement of their opponents.

Congress calls the AAP a “vote breaker” in a traditionally bipolar state.

The AAP, in turn, accuses Congress of allowing the BJP’s “mismanagement” to continue since 1995, when the right-wing party first won elections.

And BJP Chairman JP Nadda, who released the party’s manifesto over the weekend, ridiculed his rivals’ poll promises and claimed the BJP was winning hands down.

Federal Home Minister Amit Shah, also from the state and among the BJP’s leading activists, said the party “will break all previous records”.

As it has done in other states, the BJP began its campaign with the promise of a “dual-powered government”, ruling both nationally and in the state, which could deliver development overall.

Since then, fiery speeches by Modi criticizing his opponents have often made the news.

“They call me names, they say they will show my place, they call me a humble person. I am the most abused person. [But] I swallow it all because it is the development of the country that is in my heart,” he said.

Modi has accused the Congress party of being soft on terrorism while leading the federal government, referring to incidents such as the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

The party manifesto also says the state government will set up an “anti-radicalization cell” to identify and eliminate potential terrorist threats.

The BJP has also vowed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) – a single personal law for all citizens that experts say would be “diabolically difficult” to regulate – if it comes to power.

While in the lead, the BJP is not complacent. This month, Modi held more than 20 rallies in the state and announced a series of public programs worth 2 trillion rupees ($24.5 billion; $20.3 billion). Two huge industrial projects which were to start in the state of Maharashtra have recently been transferred to Gujarat.

Modi has campaigned extensively in state elections before, but some analysts believe his time soliciting ballots in Gujarat hints at “some panic in the BJP camp”. They also point to the fact that party leaders also used Hindu nationalist rhetoric in their speeches instead of focusing on the government’s track record.

This is an allegation that party supporters deny.

Mahendra Kajiwala, a businessman from the city of Surat, says the party must return to power to continue “the path of infrastructure development initiated by Narendra Modi”.

“I don’t know about [Hindu nationalist rhetoric]but I can say that the BJP led by Mr Modi will win even if such issues are not raised,” he adds.

But the BJP has also faced challenges. About 19 lawmakers who were not nominated are running independently.

The state government has also faced protests from government employees over issues such as salaries and pensions; an interstate river connection project had to be abandoned following huge protests by tribal people; and a law aimed at prohibiting the circulation of stray cows in public places had aroused the indignation of herders.

Congress had scared the BJP off in the 2017 election, winning 77 seats on the back of rural anger over economic distress and a powerful upper-caste agitation for the reservations. It is not expected to perform as well this time around, but it has endeavored to strengthen its tribal and Dalit voter base and reach out to Muslim voters as well.

More than the Congress, it is the AAP’s incursions into the urban electoral base that concern the BJP. The party led by Arvind Kejriwal targets people from low socio-economic backgrounds, such as tuk-tuk drivers, roadside vendors, petty traders and small industrial units.

The party has also promised free electricity, schools and medical facilities like those found in the national capital Delhi, which it governs.

With the BJP clearly in the lead, Gujarat’s election may seem like a tepid affair devoid of any vagueness – but with major state polls coming up next year and then the 2024 general election, all contenders are hoping to end this year on a high policy. BBC