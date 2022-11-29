Politics
Rishi Sunak set to scrap ban on new onshore wind farms amid revolt by backbenchers
Rishi Sunak is set to end a ban on new onshore wind farms after a Cabinet minister hinted the Prime Minister would give in to a backbench revolt by MPs including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss .
Downing Street has stressed there is no ‘imminent change’ in Mr Sunak’s opposition to the relaxation of planning rules around onshore wind amid claims of a ‘massive chasm’ between the government and the backbench rebels.
Business Secretary Grant Shapps today denied that the challenge constitutes a ‘dispute’, or that there is much disagreement on the issue among Tories.
But former Prime Ministers Mr Johnson and Ms Truss are believed to be among 30 Tories backing former Leveling Secretary Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Leveling Bill.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at the annual Mayor’s Banquet at Guildhall on Monday evening
Former Prime Ministers Mr Johnson and Ms Truss are believed to be among 30 Tories backing former Leveling Secretary Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Leveling Bill.
But downplaying the significance of the revolt, Mr Shapps said he was “completely mystified” by the headlines.
He told Times Radio: ‘This is the most extraordinarily crushed story I’ve read. Having a backbencher move an amendment is literally something that happens every day in Parliament.
“And his amendment, which says something like the local people should have the final say, is actually exactly what Rishi said when he last spoke about it, and in fact what I said about it in the past. Seems to me that it’s not really an argument.
“We are all basically saying the same thing. You need local consent if you are going to have onshore wind power, as it can be quite a significant imposition on the local environment.
Mr Shapps also told Sky News that ‘presenting it as some sort of massive gulf is completely wrong’.
However, Downing Street later suggested that Mr Shapps was pointing to the existing rules, although the community consent requirements put in place in 2015 are so difficult to enforce they amount to an effective moratorium on new wind projects terrestrial.
Mr Sunak had pledged to keep the ban in his first unsuccessful bid for the Tory leadership this summer, when he expressed a preference for building more offshore turbines.
Asked if the business secretary was signaling an imminent U-turn, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “You have our position – I’m sure he (Mr Shapps) is stating the rules already in place, to allow consultation.’
Elaborating on the Prime Minister’s position, the spokesman added: ‘The worst thing we can do is alienate communities from ourselves.
“We want to keep our commitments and we have a very affordable form of energy in offshore wind.”
Wind turbines adorn the landscape in the southern Lake District in Lambrigg last week amid a Tory revolt against onshore wind farms
Mr Sunak had vowed to uphold the ban during his first unsuccessful Tory leadership bid this summer
Former Prime Ministers Mr Johnson and Ms Truss lead revolt by 30 Tory backbench MPs
Asked if the Prime Minister was open to easing planning restrictions, the official continued: ‘I am not aware of any imminent changes on that front.
They said the government was considering amendments to the bills “as presented” and Mr Sunak was seeking “views from both sides” on the matter.
The spokesman also said they did not believe the leader of the House of Commons had offered a timetable for the bill, but “they will, I’m sure, in the normal way”.
Mr Sunak could face a damaging defeat by Tory rebels, made more likely by Labour’s support for the amendment.
Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry and Alok Sharma, who was chairman of the Cop26 climate summit, were among the latest senior MPs to add their names to the legislation.
The prime minister also faces a split of opinion within his own cabinet, with leveling up secretary Michael Gove believed to support ending the moratorium.
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the public should have the “right to choose” over onshore wind.
He told ITV’s Peston programme: “I’ve always believed that people should have the right to choose what’s built near them, so I’m looking forward to what the government comes up with, but I really hope that we will stick to our commitment to make sure that we have the capacity to build those power generation units that people want to have near them.
“If a community wants onshore wind, that’s for the community to decide, not for me to decide.”
Calls for an end to the ban have grown amid efforts to secure UK energy independence as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cuts supplies.
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat says the public should have the ‘right to choose’ over onshore wind
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: ‘Yet another strident U-turn from a Prime Minister who has time and again failed to show the climate leadership our country needs and needs to be pulled in the right direction.
“Renewables like onshore wind are 9 times cheaper than gas – it was about time he realized that.”
The Prime Minister also faces a challenge regarding goal building.
He was forced to vote on legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes a year when around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11478867/Rishi-Sunak-set-scrap-ban-new-onshore-wind-farms-amid-Tory-backbench-revolt.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rishi Sunak set to scrap ban on new onshore wind farms amid revolt by backbenchers
- A woman from Shanghai pocketed 1 million yuan by winning a tennis tournament
- Prime Minister Modi ranks high in Indian state polls
- Fact check: 2018 satellite imagery incorrectly linked to the recent earthquake in Indonesia
- Clap to Australian cricket greats as test match features dumped for $30 food and drink vouchers
- Exclusive: US plans to send 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine
- Stucky Garners SEC Freshman of the Week Honors
- Analysis of the dynamics of COVID-19, different age groups, anti-vaccine populations, and impact on reinfection
- How environmental and genetic factors affect SARS-CoV-2 immune responses across populations
- Gujarat Elections: Modi and Shah Step Up Attack on Congress as Election Battle Heats Up | Latest India News
- Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Releases 2023 Schedule – Clarksville Online
- How Xi Jinping might react