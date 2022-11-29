Rishi Sunak set to scrap ban on new onshore wind farms amid revolt by backbenchers

Rishi Sunak is set to end a ban on new onshore wind farms after a Cabinet minister hinted the Prime Minister would give in to a backbench revolt by MPs including Boris Johnson and Liz Truss .

Downing Street has stressed there is no ‘imminent change’ in Mr Sunak’s opposition to the relaxation of planning rules around onshore wind amid claims of a ‘massive chasm’ between the government and the backbench rebels.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps today denied that the challenge constitutes a ‘dispute’, or that there is much disagreement on the issue among Tories.

But former Prime Ministers Mr Johnson and Ms Truss are believed to be among 30 Tories backing former Leveling Secretary Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Leveling Bill.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at the annual Mayor’s Banquet at Guildhall on Monday evening

But downplaying the significance of the revolt, Mr Shapps said he was “completely mystified” by the headlines.

He told Times Radio: ‘This is the most extraordinarily crushed story I’ve read. Having a backbencher move an amendment is literally something that happens every day in Parliament.

“And his amendment, which says something like the local people should have the final say, is actually exactly what Rishi said when he last spoke about it, and in fact what I said about it in the past. Seems to me that it’s not really an argument.

“We are all basically saying the same thing. You need local consent if you are going to have onshore wind power, as it can be quite a significant imposition on the local environment.

Mr Shapps also told Sky News that ‘presenting it as some sort of massive gulf is completely wrong’.

However, Downing Street later suggested that Mr Shapps was pointing to the existing rules, although the community consent requirements put in place in 2015 are so difficult to enforce they amount to an effective moratorium on new wind projects terrestrial.

Mr Sunak had pledged to keep the ban in his first unsuccessful bid for the Tory leadership this summer, when he expressed a preference for building more offshore turbines.

Asked if the business secretary was signaling an imminent U-turn, Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “You have our position – I’m sure he (Mr Shapps) is stating the rules already in place, to allow consultation.’

Elaborating on the Prime Minister’s position, the spokesman added: ‘The worst thing we can do is alienate communities from ourselves.

“We want to keep our commitments and we have a very affordable form of energy in offshore wind.”

Wind turbines adorn the landscape in the southern Lake District in Lambrigg last week amid a Tory revolt against onshore wind farms

Mr Sunak had vowed to uphold the ban during his first unsuccessful Tory leadership bid this summer

Former Prime Ministers Mr Johnson and Ms Truss lead revolt by 30 Tory backbench MPs

Asked if the Prime Minister was open to easing planning restrictions, the official continued: ‘I am not aware of any imminent changes on that front.

They said the government was considering amendments to the bills “as presented” and Mr Sunak was seeking “views from both sides” on the matter.

The spokesman also said they did not believe the leader of the House of Commons had offered a timetable for the bill, but “they will, I’m sure, in the normal way”.

Mr Sunak could face a damaging defeat by Tory rebels, made more likely by Labour’s support for the amendment.

Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry and Alok Sharma, who was chairman of the Cop26 climate summit, were among the latest senior MPs to add their names to the legislation.

The prime minister also faces a split of opinion within his own cabinet, with leveling up secretary Michael Gove believed to support ending the moratorium.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the public should have the “right to choose” over onshore wind.

He told ITV’s Peston programme: “I’ve always believed that people should have the right to choose what’s built near them, so I’m looking forward to what the government comes up with, but I really hope that we will stick to our commitment to make sure that we have the capacity to build those power generation units that people want to have near them.

“If a community wants onshore wind, that’s for the community to decide, not for me to decide.”

Calls for an end to the ban have grown amid efforts to secure UK energy independence as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cuts supplies.

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat says the public should have the ‘right to choose’ over onshore wind

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas tweeted: ‘Yet another strident U-turn from a Prime Minister who has time and again failed to show the climate leadership our country needs and needs to be pulled in the right direction.

“Renewables like onshore wind are 9 times cheaper than gas – it was about time he realized that.”

The Prime Minister also faces a challenge regarding goal building.

He was forced to vote on legislation that would set a target of building 300,000 homes a year when around 50 Tory MPs threatened to rebel.