Politics
China’s Xi Jinping faces calls to resign as deadly fire sparks unprecedented protests against ‘zero-COVID’ policy
Thousands of people took to the streets China during the weekend in the major public events the country has known for decades. Protesters gathered in at least ten cities – including Shanghai and Beijing – calling for the resignation of President Xi Jinping over draconian COVID-19 policies that saw hundreds of millions of people fenced off in their buildings.
On Sunday evening, CBS News spoke with one of the protesters as she joined a crowd of protesters on the streets of Shanghai. The woman, whose identity we are protecting because speaking with the media could get her arrested, said locals were “very angry” about the continued lockdowns that have disrupted life in China for years.
She said she and her friends did not support the Chinese government’s handling of COVID, adding, “Nobody around me supports politics.”
As she spoke, the police rushed through the crowd of protesters and the woman was led away by friends.
In videos shared online, other protesters could be heard in the streets chanting “Down with Xi Jinping!” and “Down with the Communist Party!” — things that, until now, few people in China would have even dared to say out loud.
It is unclear how many people were arrested over the weekend, although The Associated Press reports that dozens were taken away in police vans in Shanghai alone.
Among those arrested was a BBC News journalist who said he was kicked and beaten during his arrest and held for hours before being released. Chinese authorities said he did not provide his press credentials when asked.
The BBC reporter said he believed at least one Chinese national had also been arrested as they tried to stop police beating him.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called the incident “deeply disturbing”.
“Freedom of the media and the freedom to demonstrate must be respected. No country is exempt,” Cleverly said.
A fire that sparked protests
An apartment fire in the western region of Xinjiang last week appears to have been the final straw that pushed people to their breaking points. Ten people were killed in the blaze, prompting angry crowds to gather around government offices in the belief that strict COVID restrictions had prevented residents from escaping the blaze.
It was a nightmare scenario for many Chinese people who live in similar apartment buildings and who feared being similarly trapped due to strict COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been other horror story children or elderly people die in confinement due to lack of access to medical care.
Video and audio clips of residents of the Xinjiang apartment pleading to be released from the building to escape the blaze have been released online, further stoking public anger.
Authorities have denied COVID restrictions were the cause of the deaths, but people have started holding sympathy vigils with the victims. Some held up blank sheets of paper to symbolize how critical voices are silenced in China.
Fire-area officials said over the weekend they would begin easing the region’s COVID restrictions by opening up some areas deemed low-risk, and on Monday the Beijing city government said that he would no longer build doors to block access to apartments where COVID -19 infections are discovered.
But by Sunday evening, largely peaceful but utterly unprecedented dissent had spread across the country, even to the capital Beijing.
At a regular daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that “on social media, there are forces with ulterior motives that link this fire to the local response. to COVID-19”.
Ho-fung Hung, a sociologist at Johns Hopkins University, told CBS News partner network BBC News that the situation was the first serious test for Xi, who recently won another term as leader of China.
“Over the past two years, Mr. Xi has backed into a corner by adopting the policy of zero COVID. The most rational way for him to handle the situation if the protests continue to grow is to put pressure on the authorities locals to crack down hard while distancing themselves,” Ho-fung said. “But then there is a risk that local authorities will refuse to follow the directive closely because they are worn down by zero-Covid rigidities.”
Beyond specific denial about the link between COVID restrictions and fire deaths in Xinjiang, it was not immediately clear how China’s central government would react to the protests.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/xi-jinping-step-down-china-deadly-fire-protests-zero-covid-policy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Days after the eruption, some Hay River residents were shaken again
- Turkey’s inflation crisis is holding back economic growth
- This England on Canal+ Series: the series on Boris Johnson and the coronavirus came “too soon” according to the British media – News Series
- Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard dies aged 66
- ConTech Innovation Program to Incubate Construction Startups Across Egypt
- The science behind good night sleep
- Pakistani table tennis talent seeks support from China to shine
- Events are taking place over the next few days to mark World AIDS Day.news
- Joan Collins enjoys dinner with hubby Percy Gibson in West Hollywood
- Google: HTTP/3 doesn’t affect SEO
- Bollywood celebrities and the nasty fights between them
- Baggy shorts for men: Favorites | Most Wanted Products