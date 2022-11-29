Sweden’s NATO bid faces continued resistance from Turkey

May 18, 2022 was a big day for Sweden. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine and more than 200 years of non-military alignment, the Nordic country finally broke with tradition and applied for NATO membership with Finland. But what was supposed to be easy adhesion turned out to be anything but a smooth sail. NATO member Turkey has a problem with Sweden, and its patience is running out with both the country’s humor and its principles of free speech.

The ink had barely dried on Finland and Sweden’s joint application letter before Turkey began conditioning their candidates for NATO membership, saying they posed a threat to its national security and that they needed to take more concrete steps if they ever wanted his blessing to join the military alliance.

Neither country has an open and clear stance against terrorist organizations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said just hours after the request was filed, accusing them of acting as havens for Kurdish militant groups such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, PKK, banned. He also demanded that they lift an arms export ban imposed on Turkey in 2019 after it launched an offensive in northern Syria targeting the YPG, the Kurdish militia fighting the Islamic State group there.

After signing a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of a NATO summit in June where Finland and Sweden broadly agreed to address Turkey’s concerns over arms exports and its fight against terrorism, Ankara suddenly started to become very specific in its demands.

At first he published a long list of terrorists, or suspected Kurdish militants, whom he insisted the two countries extradite despite many of them having been granted asylum from the Nordic countries for years or even decades. , earlier.

But Turkey’s demands quickly multiplied and began to focus more and more on Sweden: Ankara called for a Swedish minister to be sacked for attending a pro-PKK party 10 years ago, and went so far as to summon the Swedish ambassador for a TV show mocking Erdogan.

Last week, Turkey stepped up the pressure even further by calling on Sweden to investigate a rally in Stockholm organized by a group he said was sympathetic to the PKK, and during which anti-Erdogan slogans were allegedly shouted. He also called on Sweden to identify those who had taken part in the protest, a move that stands in stark contrast to the country’s highly valued principles of free speech.

Between the devil and the deep sea

Ankara’s growing lists of demands have caught Sweden between a rock and a hard place as its NATO bid stands and falls with roughly Turkey’s approval. Any enlargement of the alliance must be ratified by all of its 30 members. Although Hungary remains the only other NATO member that has not yet given the green light to Sweden (and Finland) joining, its Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said his parliament should do so. in the early next year.

The overhanging threat posed by Russia has left the tiny nation of 10 million scrambling to meet Turkey’s tough demands as far as its democratic values ​​and laws permit. In September, Sweden lifted a ban on arms exports to Turkey, and in August it agreed to hand over a man whose name was on Turkey’s terrorist list. However, the Swedish government has insisted that the surrender complied with due legal processand that the decision to extradite the man had not been influenced by Sweden’s aspirations to join NATO.

Self-destructive behavior

Critics, however, have accused Swedish officials of bending over backwards to try to please Erdogan personally, particularly after Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s new government took office in October and pledged to do everything possible. who was in his power for Sweden’s candidacy to be accepted. Kristersson needs to stop humbling himself for Turkey, columnist Alex Schulman wrote in an opinion piece published in the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter earlier this month, highlighting the fact that the new Prime Ministers visited Turkey for the first time outside the European Union on 8 November.

All of a sudden, we no longer have any problems selling arms to Turkey. And all the groups that Turkey has labeled as terrorist organizations well today we feel the same as them! Yes, we humbled ourselves, but it was going to be worth it, because this trip was sure to pay off. Kristersson was about to receive a long, warm hug from Erdogan [] and Erdogan was going to say, ‘Welcome to NATO, my friend,’ Schulman wrote in his sarcastic summary of Kristersson’s trip that left him and Sweden with no promises that the country was getting closer. membership in NATO.

Schulman also ridiculed Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom’s insistence on describing Turkey as a democracy.

In three weeks, Erdogan arrives in Sweden, which means that the humiliation will continue on Swedish territory as well. But this time Kristersson will not be the only one humiliated, this time the king will have to bow and the queen hold her tiara in her hand in front of him, he continued.

Are we really going to continue this self-destructive behavior? At some point, we have to ask our government to defend our country and our values, right?

An electoral strategy?

But despite Sweden’s numerous attempts to accommodate Ankara’s tax demands, Aras Lindh, an analyst and program manager at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs, believes he will be held in suspense for a while longer.

Turkey has several reasons to wave its veto. As a result, the country found itself in a favorable negotiating position, he wrote in November analysis piecenoting that Turkey has already succeeded in forcing Sweden to adapt to Turkish interests in a way it has rarely done before.

But another, and perhaps more important, payoff is how Erdogan could boost his chances in next year’s election by continuing to bully Sweden for his images.

Turkey is plagued by a mismanaged economy, he said, pointing to Turkey’s declining GDP and soaring unemployment rate. The NATO issue would therefore work as a means of shifting the focus of the debate, partly by making it focus more on lax European states that cannot stop terrorists from taking to the streets, but mostly by turning the conversation around the strong leader who is not afraid to stand up to them.

good tv

Aron Lund, a Middle East analyst at the Swedish Defense Research Agency (FOI), agrees.

Erdogan can present himself as a strong and important leader that all of the United States, Russia and a group of European countries are talking about. Not to mention the fact that he flew the NATO Secretary General to Turkey and begged him to let Sweden into the alliance. It makes a very good TV.

But in the long run, Lund said Turkey has a lot to gain from approving NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

Militarily, it would be great for Turkey to have them in NATO, because it would make the land border between Russia and NATO very long and it would move the focal point of that border and NATO tensions much, much further- Russia accompanying him. north, far from Turkey.

Lund, who stressed that he was commenting on the Sweden-Turkey issue in a personal capacity rather than as a spokesman for the JTF, said it is possible that Erdogan will hand Sweden his much sought-after blessing. approaching the June elections, or just after they are held, but that the situation could also last much longer.

In the meantime, he said: “Sweden will probably try to keep Erdogan in good spirits as best they can.”