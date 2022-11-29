GOP lawmakers mostly refuse to condemn Trump following white supremacist meeting





Trump’s vice president joined several GOP members of Congress in blowing up Trump’s dinner party last week with Fuentes, who often shared racist and Holocaust-denying content online, and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who also made anti-Semitic comments. The former presidents’ decision to have dinner with Fuentes and Ye shortly after the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign has already drawn widespread condemnation from Democrats, but Republican lawmakers have been slower to speak out and most of those who did on Monday stopped short of Pences calling for an apology from Trump.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who rivaled Trump in the 2016 presidential primary, said he hoped to see the former president condemn Fuentes, because I know [Trumps] not an anti-Semite. I can tell you that Trump is not, but [Fuentes is] evil…just a mean, disgusting person. He’s an asshole clown, and he’s trying to legitimize himself by hanging out with a former, maybe a future president.

Other Republicans disapproved of the meeting itself while stopping short of outright condemnation. Senate GOP Leader No. 2 John Thune of South Dakota called the dinner a bad idea on all counts and said anyone on Trump’s staff had advised him to fire it.

It’s ridiculous that he had that meeting, said Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), another member of the GOP leadership. And that’s all I’m going to say about it. Just crazy.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) condemned the idea of ​​anti-Semitism in general when asked about the meeting, but went no further.

We cannot tolerate anti-Semitism. Period, said Daines, who is to chair the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm for the 2024 election.

Sen. Mike Rounds (RS.D.) said he wasn’t going to convict anyone, adding that Fuentes just isn’t someone I would have a meeting with. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) hit a similar note, saying while he wouldn’t personally dine with Fuentes, this is a free country, [Trump] can do whatever he wants.

Rounds and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), a close ally of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said they don’t know who Fuentes is.

I’m really not going to spend any more time wondering if these two people meet or not, Rounds said.

Since his pre-Thanksgiving dinner with Fuentes and Ye, Trump also said he didn’t know who Fuentes was when the latter joined dozens of other white nationalists to attend the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. , who became violent. dine at Mar-a-Lago as Ye’s guest.

The dinner was meant to be Kanye and me only, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, avoiding direct criticism from Fuentes.

Before Senate Republicans returned to Washington on Monday night, one of their own had already tweeted with particularly scathing criticism: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial , sought to put distance between Trumps actions and the party as a whole.

President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist anti-Semites, Cassidy tweeted. These attitudes are immoral and should not be maintained. It’s not the Republican Party.

But across the Capitol, most House Republicans remained quieter ahead of their return to Washington on Tuesday.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the new chairman of the House Oversight Committee in the next GOP majority of Congress, told CNN on Monday that he clearly condemned the meeting, which Trump would never have had to have. Comer had been pressed to go further than his initial comments Sunday on NBCs Meet the Press, in which he said he personally would not be dating Fuentes.

Retired Arkansas GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson told CNN on Sunday that Trump was setting a bad example by meeting a racist.

We must avoid this kind of extreme accountability. When you meet people, you empower, Hutchinson said. He added: Whenever the issue of white supremacy, neo-Nazism or Holocaust denial arises, you must be absolutely clear in your communication that this is not acceptable dogma.

Burgess Everett contributed to this report.

