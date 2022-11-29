Mass protests put Xi Jinping ‘in a bind’





Mass protests in China against of President Xi Jinping The zero COVID policy presents the hardline leader with one of his biggest political challenges since he took power in 2013. For the first time in decades, thousands of people defied Chinese authorities to demonstrate in universities and on the streets of major cities, demanding to be freed not only from relentless COVID-19 testing and lockdowns, but also strict censorship and the grip of the Communist Party. on all aspects of life. Some protesters even targeted the president. Protesters hold blank placards during a demonstration in Beijing. Protests against COVID-19 restrictions spread across China on Sunday as citizens took to the streets and on college campuses, venting their anger and frustrations at local officials and the Communist Party. (Bloomberg via Getty Images) During the first night of the protests in Shanghai, a crowd shouted “Resign, Xi Jinping! Quit, Communist Party! in a direct and unprecedented challenge to the highest leader. While the Chinese government can deploy a formidable state security network to quell protests, Xi has little leeway, an expert says. Jennifer Hsu, of Sydney-based think tank Lowy Institute, told 9news.com.au that Xi would likely proceed with caution. “The authorities may be very forceful and draconian,” Hsu said. Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration against China’s strict zero-COVID measures on November 28, 2022 in Beijing. (Getty) But she said any bloody crackdown similar to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre would come at a “very high political cost” for Xi. “He just came out of a G20 summit and seems to be engaging with the world,” Hsu said. The international community is urging China to exercise restraint in the face of the protests. The United Nations has urged the Chinese authorities to guarantee the “right of the people to demonstrate peacefully”, the secretary-general’s spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, said during a daily press briefing. Chinese President Xi Jinping has little leeway to respond to anti-lockdown protests, experts say. (AP) British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the ruling Chinese Communist Party should “take notice” of the protests. But Hsu said the authorities’ response is likely to be decided locally and differ in intensity. “There may be harsher repressions in some areas than others depending on the state party’s perception of the threat.” While protests in several parts of China appear to have largely dispersed peacefully over the weekend, some have been met with a stronger response from authorities and security has been tightened in cities across a country where authorities have extensive surveillance and security capabilities. Police pin down and arrest a protester during a protest on a street in Shanghai, China. (AP) In Beijing, a heavy police presence was apparent on Monday evening, a day after protests erupted there. Police vehicles, many parked with their headlights flashing, lined eerily quiet streets in parts of the capital, including near Liangmaqiao in the central Chaoyang district, where a large crowd of protesters had gathered on Sunday evening. Hsu says the Chinese government is unlikely to give in and agree to major changes. “I don’t think the party wants to be seen doing a big hooray for responding to protesters’ demands or requests for improvement, they won’t…they might declare victory over COVID-19 and then take the next step,” she said. China’s strict zero COVID policy has stoked protests across the country. (Getty) And the unraveling of the zero COVID policy – ​​championed so forcefully by Xi – would also entail risks for his authority. China has low vaccination rates among the elderly, lacks effective domestic vaccines and refuses to use foreign vaccines. “He’s definitely at an impasse,” Hsu said. Xi Jinping’s Rise to One of the World’s Most Powerful Men

