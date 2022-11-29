Kanye-Curious Extremists Say Trump Isn’t MAGA Enough – Rolling Stone





The fallout from the ill-fated Mar-a-Lago dinner between Donald Trump, anti-Semite Ye and young white nationalist Nick Fuentes exposes a schism between MAGA loyalists and even more right-wing extremists who think the time may have come. time to embrace a new Dear Leader.

Ye, who just emerged from his cancellation for making virulent anti-Semitic remarks – which cost him his contracts with Adidas, The Gap and his talent agency, among other lucrative contracts – is apparently fed up with handing out “White Lives Matter” on Skid Row, and is now flirting with a presidential bid.

The prospect of the rapper campaigning against Trump from the right brings delight to the deplorable. They see Ye as — if not a viable candidate — a political force that could keep Trump from straying from the extremes as he prepares for an election fight with anti-revival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In his own recap of his Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump, for example, Ye claims to have pressed Trump: “Why, when you had the chance, didn’t you release January 6th?”

Politically, Ye seems to hit a nerve for extremists, combining America-first politics, Christian nationalism and outright discrimination against Jewish people. Ye – in a video that made the rounds on Telegram over the weekend – describes himself as a reluctant political leader: “I am constantly looking to see if someone could do the job better than me. I haven’t found anyone yet,” he said. He then criticized Trump for his lack of piety. “Trump would be a great president, but he has to put God first in everything he does. God first. , Israel.

Ye announced his supposed presidential campaign on Friday via tweet. To date, no nomination papers have been filed with the Federal Election Commission. Ye, however, began recruiting staff for his campaign, bringing in disgraced right-wing political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, a noxious right-wing troll who also worked as an intern in the Congressional office of Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving as a director. the country. Editor’s Choice

Andrew Torba, founder of alt-right social media company Gab, wrote on Telegram that Ye’s candidacy is helpful to his goal of moving “Overton’s window further to the right”. Torba added, “It won’t happen with 2022 Trump, but it might still happen with Ye.” As a strategy, Torba offered his supporters to shift “all of our meme energy for the 24 primaries to Ye if he announces a race.” (Torba made his platform’s hatred clear in a separate Telegram post, portraying the Republican Party as beholden to Jewish interests: “It really is that simple. We will destroy the GOP before we allow another Zionist sucker in power to “represent us”.'”)

Lauren Witzke, a Christian nationalist who ran as the GOP candidate for the Delaware Senate in 2020, made the case for a Ye candidacy on Telegram by highlighting far-right frustrations with Trump — ranging from “vaccines to the “establishment” – while declaring herself “exhausted” by “apologizing to them”.

Witzke warned that a contest between Trump and DeSantis (still remarkably right-wing) would only pull Trump “to the left.” She then kissed Kanye: “The Ye campaign will force him [Trump] to embrace its pro-life, pro-medical, pro-nuclear family, pro-Christian values. What if Trump fails to re-root himself on the right? “I believe God gave Trump the presidency in 2016,” Witzke wrote. “But just as God can give, God can take away.”

Fuentes — an outspoken white supremacist who denies the Holocaust and marched at the 2017 rally in Charlottesville — laid out similar logic in a weekend post on Telegram: “When I say Trump vs. DeSantis is the wrong” dialectic I mean they are both inferior to the campaign Trump ran in 2016. DeSantis is a moderate, and he would moderate Trump,” Fuentes wrote, calling the setup “lose-lose.” Instead, Fuentes said, “We need Trump and a NEW candidate who will outflank him on his right.” In a separate post, Fuentes reaffirmed his anti-Semitic beliefs, writing that he wanted to vote for a candidate who “is not on the Republican Jewish Coalition’s list of speakers”. Related

Alt-right live streamer Tim Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska,” celebrated meeting Trump, Ye, and 24-year-old Fuentes, whom he considers a close ally. Gionet touted claims that Fuentes was named Ye’s communications director. (Gionet celebrated on Telegram on Monday after billionaire Elon Musk tweeted, then deleted, a photo of himself posting “Jews Mad” after his extremist connections were flagged on social media.)

The burst of far-right support for Ye sparked a fiery defense from loyalists to the 45th president. Writing about a potential candidacy for Ye, lawyer and prominent 2020 election denier Lin Wood called on his Telegram supporters to “reject this errant nonsense”. He insisted that conservatives should “support President Trump in 2024 for a third consecutive term as President of the United States.”

Laura Loomer, a failed Florida GOP congressional candidate and semi-professional troll, called out the political operatives behind Ye’s emerging campaign, including Yiannopolous and Fuentes. She also credited Greene for playing both sides of this emerging split in the MAGA world. “It bothers me and should bother you all that MTG claims to be pro-Trump and uses Trump to boost their profile,” Loomer wrote, “while she and her team covertly undermine him by using Milo as a political operative to make Trump a unwell.

Trump himself has been hesitant to condemn Fuentes and Yiannopoulos for what they are: virulent racists fueled by hateful self-interest. The former president reportedly pushed back on calls from his advisers to disavow Fuentes, a move that echoed his previous failures to condemn white nationalists during his presidency, including the actions of white supremacists at the 2016 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. , in which Fuentes participated.

This isn’t the first time Fuentes’ interactions with prominent Republicans have drawn public condemnation. Greene and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) were lambasted by the party leadership in February for participating in Fuentes’ white nationalist heavyweight CPAC alternative, America First PAC.

Despite this, Republican leaders have remained mostly silent about their former president dining with anti-Semites. Instead, condemnation from within the party has come mostly from figures who have publicly berated Trump in the past. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6, tweeted that “Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist anti-Semites.” He added: “These attitudes are immoral and should not be fostered.”

President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist anti-Semites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be maintained. It’s not the Republican Party.

— US Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (@SenBillCassidy) November 28, 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), deputy chair of the House committee on Jan. 6, wrote that Greene and Trump “hanging out with this anti-Semitic, pro-Putin white supremacist” was “indefensible.” Tendency

Neither Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) nor House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), the nation’s top Republicans, have publicly addressed the meeting. McCarthy is currently embroiled in a dispute with members of his own party who oppose his bid to serve as Speaker of the House.

Amid the crushing silence of mainstream Republicans, extremist fringe racketeering will continue to grow. Ye’s bid for the presidency remains a lopsided blow that right-wing fever swamps will seek to capitalize on. But the fervor with which some of the most prominent crackpots on the alt-right have embraced Ye as a potential force with which to push the party to the right echoes the rise of Trump’s own political cult. The growing schism within the party over its future – and its continued reluctance to disavow the most hateful factions on the right – shows once again that no lesson has been learned.

