Gujarat Election 2022: Prime Minister Modi holds rally in Bhavnagar and attacks Congress over ‘caste politics’





Image source: IANS In his address, Prime Minister Modi also called on the people to participate in voting at every polling booth. Gujarat Election 2022: Addressing a town hall meeting in Palitana town of Bhavnagar on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress for engaging in 'caste politics' and said that 'the people have driven Congress from power "because of its caste politics. The Prime Minister added that if he wanted to be part of the state, he had to abandon this caste policy and change his style. Mentioning how dangerous the era of Congress was for the people of Gujarat, the Prime Minister said: "During the Congress rule, people did not feel safe, bomb explosions were very common. Both days there was an explosion. Since BJP came to power, the shutters of these stores have been rolled down. Now in BJP rule, people feel safe, this is the gift of BJP. He called on the people to participate in the vote in each voting booth. "You have to make sure that Lotus continues to thrive in the state… you have to work hard on every seat for the overwhelming majority of the BJP. In the next 25 years, we have to make it the best state in the world, which I believe need your support," Modi said. "Once upon a time people migrated from Gujarat in search of jobs, now people from all over the country are coming to Gujarat in search of jobs, due to rapid industrialization," the Prime Minister said, adding that "until 2014, Congress was in power in Delhi, only 60 villages had internet connectivity, since BJP formed the central government, in just eight years, three lakh villages got connectivity." Talking about the benefits given to farmers, he recalled that the central government bears a subsidy of Rs 1,600-1,700 per bag of urea while the farmer pays only Rs 200-300 per bag. (With IANS entries)

