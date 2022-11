Bumblebee Hunting in Flight – Journal

ITS come to this. The wingspan of the bumblebee given its body mass should not allow the bumblebee to fly. The bumblebee doesn’t know it, so it goes ahead and flies anyway. Puzzles like the one above can perhaps explain Prime Minister Modis’ irrational invincibility against his most numerous opponents. Do the count. The demonetization disaster would have brought any other leader to their knees, not Mr Modi. The Covid-19 nightmare that has hit every Indian home should have made any prime minister contrite, not Mr Modi. Countless splurge checks with hapless migrant workers would have damned reputation, not Mr. Modis. Maybe you have to dig into the mythology to get an explanation; Hindu or Greek doesn’t matter. Both would have characters with special perks. As the dose of abuse from rivals increases, people also increase their dose of trust and love, Mr Modi exulted at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh en route to his second run in 2019. So it doesn’t matter what any US administration thinks of Modi in private, because he is the man with the hammer to lead next year’s G20 leaders’ assembly, adding another handy string to his bow ahead of the race for a third round. begins the following year. So it doesn’t matter that a State Department official bracketed him with the tyrannical ruler of Saudi Arabia in an innocent insult. Mohammed bin Salman, the official had said, was allowed to enter the United States, just like Narendra Modi and a few others were allowed to enter the country.

West needs Modi and Saudi prince as self-paid conscript to fight China; the other as one that could help stop Russia’s oil revenues.

India’s foreign ministry says it is surprised at Washington’s bracketing of Modi with the Saudi prince, despite the two being close friends.

The same ministry once had a minister of foreign affairs, the venerable JN Dixit. On the day the Babri Masjid was razed, Indian ambassadors around the world were in a state of panic. What should they tell their host governments? Tell them a bunch of thugs tried to smear India’s name. We are dealing with them, Dixit headed the embassies to tell the world. It is very different today.

West needs Modi and Saudi prince as self-paid conscript to fight China; the other as one that could help stop Russia’s oil revenues.

The Saudi leader is just one member of a menagerie of present and past right-wing leaders whom Modi has embraced, albeit with different results for them. Egyptian coup leader Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the new guest as the main guest at the Jan. 26 Republic Day parade. Egypt’s economy is in tatters, its wheat supply remains in shambles, its tourism revenue has plummeted, and Sisis’ own job is at stake. It’s not that he wasn’t warned. Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, a former guest of Modi, was recently shot dead in a close election. Donald Trump declined the parade invitation but visited Modi with military purchase orders. Trump lost his second bid despite Modi rooting for him.

The two are very similar in that they are both fiercely divisive personalities. The difference is that Trump is feared by his country’s deep state which may not let him return to power, while Modi is loved by his own Indian variant. His Israeli pal claimed power, again without a majority. Will it or not, Benjamin Netanyahu urgently needs to block damning criminal cases that threaten his future. And Modis’ friends in Kyiv and Moscow are fighting for survival, wondering which side Modis really is on.

The fact that the American beard was water on a duck’s back for his party became apparent all too quickly in Gujarat.

Campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah, Modis’ right-hand man, had a familiar mission. Far from being contrite for the bloodshed of 2002, for which he was censured and Modi was denied visas to several countries, Shah bragged to a cheering crowd about how the perpetrators of violence were taught a lesson in 2002. Perpetrators were thus taught a lesson, including Zakia Jafri whose poet and politician husband was gunned down before her eyes, and Bilkis Bano, who was raped and left for dead with the rest of her family. The convicted murderers were released on India’s Independence Day just before Gujarat’s elections.

The BJP has never lost an election in Gujarat after Modi came to power and reports say this time around might not be different.

During Congress rule in Gujarat, communal riots were rampant, Shah declaimed along a familiar script. Through such riots, Congress had bolstered its vote bank and done injustice to much of society. Vitriol hadn’t lost its toxicity in 20 years. Shah claims the BJP won a punishing election victory in 2002 and there has been peace ever since.

After receiving a lesson in 2002, these elements left this path. They refrained from indulging in violence from 2002 to 2022. The BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat by taking strict measures against those who indulged in communal violence.

In June this year, in a judgment that has been called dubious by former Supreme Court justices, India’s Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by Zakia Jafri, whose husband was among those killed in the orchestrated violence. The judgment also criticized those who had helped her, including Teesta Setalvad, who was jailed for providing legal assistance to the widow. As for the bumblebee in flight, it refuses to be distracted by the chaos below.

The author is Dawns correspondent in Delhi.

jawednaqvi@gmail.com

Posted in Dawn, November 29, 2022