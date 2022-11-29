Bumblebee Hunting in Flight – Journal

ITS come to this. The wingspan of the bumblebee given its body mass should not allow the bumblebee to fly. The bumblebee doesn’t know it, so it goes ahead and flies anyway.

Puzzles like the one above can perhaps explain Prime Minister Modis’ irrational invincibility against his most numerous opponents. Do the count. The demonetization disaster would have brought any other leader to their knees, not Mr Modi. The Covid-19 nightmare that has hit every Indian home should have made any prime minister contrite, not Mr Modi. Countless splurge checks with hapless migrant workers would have damned reputation, not Mr. Modis.

Maybe you have to dig into the mythology to get an explanation; Hindu or Greek doesn’t matter. Both would have characters with special perks. As the dose of abuse from rivals increases, people also increase their dose of trust and love, Mr Modi exulted at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh en route to his second run in 2019.

So it doesn’t matter what any US administration thinks of Modi in private, because he is the man with the hammer to lead next year’s G20 leaders’ assembly, adding another handy string to his bow ahead of the race for a third round. begins the following year. So it doesn’t matter that a State Department official bracketed him with the tyrannical ruler of Saudi Arabia in an innocent insult. Mohammed bin Salman, the official had said, was allowed to enter the United States, just like Narendra Modi and a few others were allowed to enter the country.