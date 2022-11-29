Why anti-lockdown protests in China are a problem for Xi Jinping

It is a blank sheet of paper worth the unspoken words of thousands of Chinese protesters.

Taking to the streets in defiance of China’s drastic anti-COVID lockdown policies, peaceful protesters hold aloft blank sheets of A4 size paper as riot police stand to attention at proximity.

“There’s no message on the blank paper, but everyone knows what the message is, because everyone’s sick of the COVID restrictions, everyone’s sick of the lack of freedom of expression, lack of rights, of the Communist Party regime,” said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The message is: no more lockdowns; more deaths in barricaded buildings; more lost revenue; no more electronic tracking; no more muffled speech.

China’s zero-COVID policy has imposed lockdowns on residents of buildings, neighborhoods or entire cities until the last infection has run its course; it closed schools and businesses, or forced workers to live where they worked for fear of cross-contamination; it led to food and supply shortages; and there are fears that restrictions could increase again with the seasonal return of the virus.

And in a sign of how desperate Chinese citizens have grown under the restrictions, which have been imposed and even celebrated by the country’s leaders, some protesters were heard over the weekend calling for an end to the ruling Communist Party and of its mighty leader, Xi Jinping – the kind of call that is normally answered with a prison sentence.

Xi, who has personally championed his country’s pandemic response, who has spoken enthusiastically of “the people’s war on COVID” – and who now faces a public uprising against his own leaders that may be difficult to contain .

The public anger that has led to the recent protests was sparked by a fire last Thursday on the 15th floor of a building in Urumqi, a city in western Xinjiang province. The skyscraper was home to Uyghur Muslim families, whose persecution at the hands of Chinese authorities has been ruled as genocide by Canada’s House of Commons.

Protesters have gathered across China since Friday, where street protests are extremely rare, demanding an end to PCR testing. (Nov. 28 / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The building, which was close to both a police and fire station, had been under a government-imposed lockdown for months – since July 5, Abduweli Ayup, a linguist in Bergen, Norway, said. who runs Uyghur Hjelp, an organization that documents human rights. abuses.

But China’s longstanding persecution of Uyghurs, in addition to the long pandemic lockdown, may have led to a higher death toll, he suggested, noting that many of the victims were women and children.

A mother and her four children were members of a Uyghur family whose father was detained in 2017 and whose older brother had been in prison for at least a decade.

And there were videos on Chinese social media that appeared to show the building’s doors being locked from the outside, to prevent residents from leaving.

“If there was a man (present) maybe he could have been strong and helpful and at least lead the way and do something, maybe break something,” he speculated.

The deaths sparked protests that spread in the days that followed across the vast country, despite Beijing’s tight control over information that passes through official news channels.

Australia’s Strategic Policy Institute gathered information on what it said were at least 58 mass protests in 18 Chinese cities over the weekend. But in Chinese official media publications, there is no indication of out-of-the-ordinary activity.

Among the most striking images was a video of protesters in Shanghai chanting “Resign, Xi Jinping” – a phrase that can be dangerous just to think about in China, let alone shouting loudly within earshot of authorities.

But it’s a logical outcome of Xi’s style of government as he begins his third presidential term, said Gordon Houlden, a former Canadian diplomat and director emeritus of the University of Alberta’s China Institute.

Xi directs every matter, delegating neither responsibility nor risk to his subordinates.

“In the past, you could fire the prime minister. You could fire a minister,” Houlden said. “But he’s Mr. Everything, which means he gets the credit for everything and he gets the stick for everything.”

Jia Wang, acting director of the China Institute, said Beijing will be desperate to find a resolution that involves both slightly easing public health restrictions while protecting the population, which includes 176 million people aged 65 and over. , who are considered to be at higher risk of suffering severe COVID symptoms and could lead to the collapse of the country’s health networks.

“I think at this stage it is still manageable for the government to quickly implement some measures to introduce more effective vaccines, for example … and to respond to people’s calls for some relaxation,” he said. she stated.

“They just have to balance well.”

Others suspect – or hope – that the Chinese government has pulled itself into a corner.

Jiang Jiaji, whose dissident father is in jail and who took part in a solidarity protest in Toronto over the weekend, said if the government eased restrictions on movement, it would only encourage more people to demonstrate. But taking a hard line of lockdown could push public anger to a boiling point, he said.

This weekend, he said, he noticed that even members of the diaspora in Toronto who support the Chinese government and who are being pressured and pressured to show up to counter these anti-government protesters were notably absent.

“Those people who are being bought off by the communist regime also know that this is the turning point for China right now,” Jiang said. “Today they may be taking money, but that money doesn’t buy freedom. This does not buy democracy for their future.

But the burden is not only to be borne by the Chinese government. The democratic West is also watching China’s protests, watching the defiant protests of demonstrators on A4 paper, and projecting both hope and anxiety onto the white sheets.

“Our message to peaceful protesters around the world is the same and it has been consistent: people should have the right to come together and protest peacefully against policies or laws or dictates with which they are contesting,” the White House spokesman John Kirby. discreet solidarity.

Some pro-China commentators have already sown suspicion, suggesting that the protests are organized, encouraged and supported by foreigners.

The reality, said Houlden, the former Canadian diplomat, is that it is “exceptionally difficult” for outsiders to penetrate the protective shield China has erected around its people and power.

“With small countries, there are Western interventions, but we are very far from that,” he said, adding that China has “a huge reserve of capacity” – from water cannons to armored vehicles and so on. by chemical spraying – “to intervene in public demonstrations”. .”

So far, there have been reports of local police randomly checking people’s phones for communication apps and signs of sympathy for the protesters.

But Houlden noted that China spends more on domestic security than on foreign threats.

“There are a lot of things they can do, but it’s tricky,” he said. “A moment of quick repression can backfire.”

There is one important thing the world can do to support those who challenge the Chinese government, said Ayup, the Uyghur activist, who himself fled China in August 2015.

“We must stand with the protesters,” he said. “It’s morally important and ethically important for these people.

“We couldn’t save those people who died in the fire, but we have to protect those people who are standing up to get their rights from the government.”

With files by Jeremy Nuttall

Allan Woods is a reporter in Montreal for the Star. It covers global and domestic affairs. Follow him on Twitter: @WoodsAllan

TO SHARE: