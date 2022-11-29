Trump News Today: Donald Trump ignored pleas from advisers to convict Nick Fuentes after Mar-a-Lago Kanye West meeting





Kanye West releases 2024 campaign video after meeting with Trump

Leading Republicans declined to criticize Donald Trump directly after confirming meeting at Mar-a-Lago with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, and his associate Nick Fuentes, one of the most notorious white supremacist activists in the United States .

The former president sharply criticized Mr West and stepped up his efforts to distance himself from their recent meeting, during which the disgraced entertainer apparently told Mr Trump he was running for president in 2024.

Mr Trump released a statement via Truth Social calling the rapper a seriously troubled man, who happens to be black and again denied knowing Mr Fuentes, the racist white nationalist who latched onto Mr West amid of his increasingly erratic spiral into hate speech and the utter destruction of his music career.

Meanwhile, Ye continued to broadcast his version of the dinner party, claiming Donald Trump yelled at him in response to a proposal that the former president would join Mr West as a running mate.

A report says Mr Trump ignored calls from his advisers to convict Mr Fuentes.

Former White House aide Kellyanne Conway is being questioned by the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, NBC News reports.

She did not answer questions from reporters on the way to the meeting, reports Eric Garcia.

Oliver O’Connell29 November 2022 05:30

1669694407Premium: Another controversy for Donald Trump that voters will find it difficult to ignore

A recent poll suggests that a significant number of Americans think the former president’s decision to run for the White House again is a bad idea, writes Chris Stevenson.

Oliver O’Connell29 November 2022 04:00

1669690807What the Trump family really thinks about a second term

How do Melania, Don Jr, Eric, Lara, Ivanka, Jared Kushner and Mary Trump feel about the prospect of the former president launching another White House tilt in two years, Joe Sommerlad asks.

Oliver O’Connell29 November 2022 03:00

1669687228HBO will broadcast a documentary about Nancy Pelosi shot by her daughter Alexandra

A documentary about House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’s life and groundbreaking political career, shot and edited by her daughter, will debut on HBO next month.

Alexandra Pelosis Pelosi in the House will premiere on December 13 and will include footage shot during the January 6 uprising. Some of this footage, including moments of Nancy Pelos helping lead the government’s response as the US Capitol was under attack, was considered part of a House investigation.

1669686315White nationalist Nick Fuentes tells far right to dream bigger than Maga movement after Trump dinner

Days after meeting Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago alongside Kanye West, vehemently anti-Semitic white nationalist streamer Nick Fuentes highlighted his far-right agenda to push the Republican Party even further to the right, believing former presidents the so-called Make America Great Again movement can no longer be used as a vehicle for its far-right agenda.

Mr. Fuentes, a relentless bigot whose authoritarian vision is to transform the GOP into a genuinely reactionary party based on white Christian nationalism, believes that Mr. Trump’s campaign and his predicted GOP rival, Ron DeSantis, for the presidential nomination of 2024 are both lower than the campaign that Trump ran in 2016.

The Andrew Feinberg Independents have more:

John Bowden29 November 2022 01:45

1669683628 Impeachment comes in Trump Organization trial

There was talk of impeachment on Monday in the Trump Organizations tax evasion trial, not of former President Donald Trumps, which has happened twice, but of whether his company’s lawyers were seeking to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.

Defense attorney Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who has spent years overseeing tax returns for hundreds of Trump entities, surprised her when he testified that he hadn’t done much work on the company’s tax returns.

Michael R Sisak29 November 2022 01:00

1669682715Georgia on track for record day of early turnout in Senate runoff

Georgia is on track to set a record for a single day of early voting for a runoff as the state holds its second-round Senate elections between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.

Many counties began voting early Monday. Although some counties began voting over the weekend after a lawsuit from the Warnock campaign, the Georgia Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, others began accepting early votes Monday.

The Independents Eric Garcia follows the race:

John Bowden29 November 2022 00:45

1669680870Pence says Trump was wrong and showed profoundly poor judgment while eating with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes

President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, Pence said in an interview with NewsNation on Monday.

Josh Marcus29 November 2022 00:14

1669680007John Bolton: Trump’s act is old and tired

John Bowden reports on what Mr. Bolton said.

Oliver O’Connell29 November 2022 00:00

1669679115Another controversy for Donald Trump that voters will find it difficult to ignore

Donald Trump’s latest controversy is one that will weigh him down in future election contests, writes The Independents Chris Stevenson.

The former president has already seen his party suffer a humiliating midterm performance this year, winning far fewer House and certainly Senate seats than party leaders had expected.

Now he is under fire for a meeting with Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and anti-Jew hatemonger.

John Bowden28 November 2022 23:45

