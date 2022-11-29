Gujarat polls: Prime Minister Modi’s rallies in Morbi, Somnath and Bhavnagar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies on Tuesday, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election campaign, in Morbi district, Gujarat, where a bridge tragedy occurred last month. last, which killed more than 140 people.

After Morbi, the Prime Minister will also hold public rallies in Somnath, Bhavnagar and Navsari today. Gujarat is the BJP’s strongest stronghold as the Saffron Party has ruled the state for 27 years.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi addressed four public gatherings in Kutch’s Anjar, Jamnagar’s Gordhanpur, Bhavnagar’s Palitana, Jamnagar’s Gordhanpar and Rajkot.

During his rally in Jamnagar yesterday, Prime Minister Modi received an enthusiastic response from the people of Surat, where the crowd even flashed their mobile phone flashlights. He urged people to ensure BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly elections.

I am not here with you as Prime Minister Modi but as your brother Modi. I came here to meet you,” the prime minister said.

As the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections draws to a close, parties are in the fray and are bringing their heavyweights to the fore in a bid to lure voters.

This time, the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CR Patil is aiming to secure its highest number of seats exceeding 140.

In the 2017 elections in Gujarat, the BJP won 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. The party has been in power for 27 years.

The state has long been a stronghold of the BJP and the party aims to return to power for a seventh term. Modi served as Gujarat’s longest-serving chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the results to be announced on December 8.