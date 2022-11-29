Republican criticism of Trump rises after his dinner with a white supremacist





WASHINGTON Donald Trump is embroiled in another controversy, and this time some Republicans on Capitol Hill are less willing to defend him.

After dining with famed white supremacist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, who has come under fire for his anti-Semitic remarks, Trump faces mounting denunciations from Republican senators, including some nominal allies who rarely, if ever, criticize him. , him or his actions.

In interviews when the Senate returned from its Thanksgiving recess on Monday, reactions from Senate Republicans ranged from appalled disbelief at calls to shake up Trump’s team of advisers to a sense of vindication among his staunchest critics. within the party. There was little desire to shrug off or ignore the incident, as most GOP lawmakers typically do when Trump stirs up controversy, and little indication that any of them wanted to defend a former president of his party.

Ridiculous. That’s all I have to say on the matter, said Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, a Republican Senate leadership. I have no idea what is going on. But again, it’s really ridiculous that he does that.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, RW.Va., also searched for the right word to describe the dinner date. Like Ernst, she too landed on ridicule.

I think he should definitely know who he’s having dinner with, and I find him, uh I want to make sure I’m using the right word…I totally think it’s ridiculous to sit with someone who’s marrying such opinions, Capito told reporters.

When asked if she blamed Trump or his staff, Capito replied: We were all responsible for our own actions.

Trump claimed on Friday he knew nothing about Fuentes, a known figure in far-right circles, saying he unexpectedly showed up at dinner with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. .

Normally reluctant Conservative Sen. Deb Fisher, R-Neb., made a rare break with Trump, saying of Fuentes when asked about Monday’s dinner: I think it’s always wrong to elevate the rhetoric that this gentleman or this person employs.

Trump recently announced his intention to run for president again in 2024, and it’s still unclear whether criticism from GOP senators will persist, let alone loosen his iron grip on the party base.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, offered a fiery rebuke of Trump and his decision to have dinner with Fuentes and Ye, calling it a character issue.

There is no bottom to the degree to which it is ready to degrade, and the country for that matter. Having dinner with these people was disgusting, Romney said, noting that he voted to remove [Trump] from office twice and saying that anyone else would be a better party leader.

I don’t think he should be president of the United States. I don’t think he should be our party’s candidate in 2024, he said. And I certainly don’t want it hanging over our party like a gargoyle.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, who voted to convict Trump during his 2021 impeachment trial, said: I condemn white supremacy and anti-Semitism. The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting with Nick Fuentes.

These were not the questions the GOP senators wanted to answer on Capitol Hill on the first day back from their Thanksgiving vacation. But given the seriousness of the problem, some lawmakers have acknowledged that no comment, a standard response when Trump gets in trouble would not suffice.

Senator Lindsey Graham, RS.C., a golf partner of Trump, said Trump made the wrong decision to have dinner with Fuentes and Ye, though he doubted it would hurt Trump’s campaign for the nomination Republican presidential.

No, the meeting was bad. He shouldn’t have done it, Graham said. But again, you know, there’s a double standard about this stuff. And I don’t think that matters in terms of his political future, but I do believe we have to watch who we meet. We shouldn’t give oxygen to people who think that way.

“And here’s another thought: If a guy’s name is Yeh, or Ye, you probably shouldn’t be with them,” Graham said, sounding unsure of how to pronounce the rapper’s name.

Others issued broad denunciations of anti-Semitism without mentioning Trump or Fuentes.

We can’t tolerate anti-Semitism, period, said Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., the new chairman of the Republican National Senate Committee.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the outgoing chairman of the NRSC, said: There is no place in the Republican Party for white supremacist anti-Semitism, so this is wrong.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said: Anti-Semitism is bad, and white supremacy is bad, and that’s all there is to it. That’s what I believe.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, top lieutenant to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said he couldn’t be bothered with questions about Trump and Fuentes.

I do not know who it is. And I see no reason for me to comment on what individuals do or don’t do themselves, Cornyn said. I have more important things to do.

McConnell said he would address the issue at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. In the House, which is due to resume session on Tuesday, R-California Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is leaning to the right in a bid to win votes to become president next year, did not comment.

Trump accused Ye of bringing Fuentes to dinner. Writing on Truth Social, Trump called Ye a seriously troubled man and said he had no idea who Fuentes was.

Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., said he took Trump at his word and faulted Trump’s staff for not checking Fuentes.

If the reports are true and the president didn’t know who he was, whoever let him into the room should be fired, Tillis said.

Several potential 2024 rivals criticized Trump for sitting down with Fuentes, including his own vice president, Mike Pence, who said Trump had shown profoundly poor judgment.

President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier a seat at the table. And I think he should apologize for that and speak out against these individuals and their hateful rhetoric without reservation, Pence said Monday during an appearance on NewsNation.

I don’t believe Donald Trump is an anti-Semite. I don’t believe he’s racist or bigoted. I wouldn’t have been his vice president if he was, Pence added. People often forget that the president’s daughter converted to Judaism, her son-in-law is a devout Jew, her grandchildren are Jews.”

