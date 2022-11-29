Is Xi Jinping in trouble?

The Chinese people seem to have lost patience with their country’s draconian Covid policy. After nearly three years of abrupt closures, mass testing and sweeping quarantine, all facilitated by claustrophobic surveillance, they appear to have fallen apart. The protests that swept across China over the weekend are Xi Jinping’s biggest challenge since he took power in 2012, and despite his best efforts, he cannot shift the blame. Zero Covid is its policy. Dissenting voices pointing to the economic and social cost have been silenced, and defeating the virus and demonstrating the superiority of the Chinese Communist Party over the struggling West is part of Xi’s worship.

The protests are particularly dangerous for Xi because of their geographic spread from Urumqi in the far west, to Guangzhou in the south, to Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan and many other cities in between. But also because they seem to have assembled a rare coalition of anger that ranges from students and urban elites to factory workers and migrants, united by their suffering because of zero Covid. Xi appears to have underestimated the widespread frustration and anger.

The immediate trigger for the weekend protests appears to have been a deadly fire that killed ten people in a tower block in Urumqi last Thursday night. The area had been closed since August and there were claims that harsh Covid measures had prevented residents from fleeing. Local authorities disputed this, but their denials were met with widespread skepticism on Chinese social media, where official claims are no longer reliable. It was just the latest in a series of dark stories from the zero Covid collateral damage, including the death in Guizhou province in September of 27 people when their bus crashed taking them to one of the giant quarantines facilities.

In Beijing, large crowds of peaceful protesters gathered on Sunday, some holding blank pieces of paper as a symbol of censorship, crying for freedom. The virgin paper protest was quickly dubbed the A4 Revolution and spread to Shanghai, where one of the city’s biggest papermakers issued a bizarre statement denying rumors that it had ordered its paper A4 be removed from city stores. Students from both cities can be seen in videos demanding Xi’s resignation. Students at the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing sang songs and called for democracy and the rule of law. Some of the biggest crowds are believed to have occurred in Wuhan, where thousands of people took to the streets in the city where the virus first emerged nearly three years ago. Footage of the protests has not been fully verified, but whatever form it takes, it is clear that the protests are sweeping the country.

Earlier this month, authorities announced a series of measures to relax zero Covid checks in a bid to make them more targeted and less intrusive. But with the surge in Covid cases reaching the highest levels in China since the start of the pandemic, the timing has never been right. A week after the announcement, the promised changes quickly unfolded. Draconian was back, and the wider impact was to sow more confusion and frustration.

Beijing and Shanghai were calm this morning, although there was a heavy police presence in areas where protests took place. Police reportedly asked people to check their phones if they had the Telegram app, which was used by protesters over the weekend. They were also looking for devices for virtual private networks (VPNs), the anti-censorship tools that are illegal for most people in China. Although China tightly controls the internet and its censors have been busy deleting images, they have been surprisingly unable to prevent images of protests from being widely shared in what has become an online game of chat and of the mouse.

The CCP’s default stance on dissent is to crush it and blame outsiders (usually outsiders) for causing unrest. The crackdown has reached new heights under Xi. But the usual response will be complicated by the wide geographic spread of the protests and the diverse groups they bring together. Police dragged in protesters in Beijing and in Shanghai at one point a BBC journalist was beaten and arrested, an incident described by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as deeply disturbing. In Urumqi, authorities responded to the protests by reopening some closed neighborhoods.

The biggest concern for the party and for Xi will be how the anger has turned on them and the danger of zero Covid frustrations merging with other grievances. For example, students face bleak job prospects, with urban youth unemployment at almost 20%. The old contract by which young people in fact exchanged economic opportunities for political docility no longer exists. Covid grievances in Urumqi, the capital of Xinxiang province, merge with wider anger over the crackdown on Uyghurs, more than a million of whom have been sent to re-education camps.

Offer ends in:



${days} days ${hours} hours ${minutes} minutes ${seconds} seconds

Black Friday: Get a free bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label When you subscribe to The spectator for only 12. Sale ends Monday CLAIM





The reaction of the security forces will undoubtedly depend on how things develop in the days to come. They can undoubtedly crush protests, but like Zero Covid itself, attempts to crush such widely dispersed unrest by force risk becoming a giant game of Whack-A-Mole, where for every protest that is crushed , another emerges in this vast and increasingly frustrated. country.