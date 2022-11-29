Thawing of Turkish-Egyptian relations is underway, sources say





After years of tension, a handshake between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last week opened the door to a wave of secret diplomacy between intelligence officials, two sources told Reuters . Intelligence delegations from both sides met in Egypt this weekendsaid a regional source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. The second source, a senior Turkish official, said that important discussions had begun between themand that Turkey and Egypt are about to start talks on military, political and trade issues, including energy projects. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu separately told reporters on Monday that Ankara and Cairo could restore full diplomatic relations and renew the ambassadors in the coming months. Erdogan says he met with Egypts Sisi for 30-45 minutes during which they decided to resolve bilateral issues through lower level meetings Erdogan says Egypt and Turkey have deep cultural ties and Greece should not be allowed to get stuck pic.twitter.com/Dw10CsrEJx — Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) November 27, 2022 Diplomatic links have been tense since Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, then head of the Egyptian army, led the ousting of Mohamed Mursi in 2013 of the Muslim Brotherhood, strongly supported by President Erdoan. But the Turkish leader Erdogan and Sisi shook hands on the sidelines of the World Cup in Qatar last week in what Cairo described as a new beginning in bilateral relations. Separately, an Egyptian intelligence source said delegations in Cairo discussed how to reconcile their views on common security issues. These issues include that of Turkey-based media associated with the Muslim Brotherhood and opposed to the Egyptian government, the source said.

The source:

Reuters

