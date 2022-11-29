can you make the products replace imported products? Jokowi will give gifts





Jakarta – The government will prepare incentives for investors and industries that produce substitute products important. This was conveyed directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). At the start, Jokowi talked about the world situation not going well. To deal with this condition, a grand strategy is needed to take advantage of the strengths that Indonesia already possesses. “One of the strategies is to increase the use and expenditure of national products. Because by buying national products, we can create jobs and revive the small industries of the country. For the national economy to continue to evolve and grow sustainably,” he explained at the Monev Presidential Instruction and 2022 Follow-Up Coordination Meeting on Tuesday (11/29/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi explained that based on LKPP data, the use of domestic products has reached IDR 547 trillion. According to Jokowi, this figure proves that the use of national assets is sufficient. To maximize even more, according to Jokowi, it is necessary to reduce the use of these products important. To achieve this, according to him, there are 4 things to do. “I remind you that the increase in the objective of using national products must be balanced with efforts to improve the ecosystem so that it is able to meet the requirements of national needs”, he said. added. First, Jokowi said, increase domestic products that have TKDN (national content level) certificates. The objective is to increase the quality of national products. The conditions should facilitate the management of certification, especially for MSME actors. Secondly, continued Jokowi, accelerate the process of digitization to increase the absorption of national products and products of micro, small and cooperatives. Furthermore, it can encourage purchases of domestic products and MSME products that are already displayed in electronic catalogs and online stores. “The third is to increase research to produce import substitutes,” he added. Now, fourth, according to Jokowi, there is a need for incentives for investors and industries that want to produce substitutes for imported products. But he didn’t explain the inducements he meant. “Give incentives to investors and industries that develop and produce substitute products important“, he concluded. See also the video: Luhut asks the government-BUMN not to use imported products for gift bags [Gambas:Video 20detik] (the the)

