Why should I say sorry? asks TMC MP for remarks against PM Modi Amit Shah





West Bengal TMC MP Sabitri Mitra Mukherjee asked why she should apologize after BJP leaders demanded an apology for her remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah .

Kolkata ,

TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra Mukherjee (Photo from Facebook)

By Rittick Mondal: TMC West Bengal MLA Sabitri Mukherjee is in hot water for his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Addressing a public meeting in his constituency on Sunday, Mitra said: I would say to Amit Shah ji, I would say to Modi ji, I would say to other West Bengal BJP leaders that you are all Duryodhan and Dushashan. Following in the footsteps of her Paramount Leader, she indulged in name-calling and described Hon’ble PM & Hon’ble HM as Duryodhan & Dushasan during a political rally today in Malda.

But, his hatred for Gujaratis is incomprehensible. She called the people of Gujarat traitors.

Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/N3itfdpCfM

Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) November 27, 2022 On Monday, BJP MPs protested outside the Bengal Assembly against Sabitri Mitra, demanding an apology for his remarks. However, while speaking to India Today, the MP refused to apologize and said: Why should I apologize for remarks I did not say? I did not call PM or HM Duryodhan and Dushashan. BJP leaders said the TMC was a bunch of dogs and they compared West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to ‘Suparnakha’. My comment is on these disrespectful comments made by BJP leaders. BJP MP Agnimitra Paul, who was protesting Mitra’s remarks, said: This culture of using abusive language against key leaders is under the patronage of the TMC leaders. We are shocked at how daring they are to make such comments. In fact, Mamata Banerjee gives such strength, because she herself uses such language. READ ALSO | CBI tribunal rejects Partha Chatterjee’s bail in Bengal teacher recruitment case Edited by: chingkheinganbi mayengbam Posted on: November 28, 2022

