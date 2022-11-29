GOP reaction to Trump’s embrace of Holocaust denier reveals who still won’t cross paths with him





Donald Trump’s encounter with a Holocaust-denying extremist is finally drawing significant criticism from the GOP and casting doubt on his political viability after his 2024 campaign’s lukewarm launch.

Some Republicans, albeit timidly and often with self-protective reservations, are beginning to test whether the political incentives to criticize the ex-president might outweigh the dangers. That trend is evident in the reactions of former Vice President Mike Pence and some top lawmakers during Trump’s dinner at his Florida resort last week with white supremacist Nick Fuentes. It was also visible earlier this month in criticism of the ex-president after many of his neophyte election-denying candidates swooned in the midterm elections and suggested he could again condemn Republicans in the 2024 general election.

At the same time, however, the growing influence of radical, pro-Trump members of the new House majority, which takes over in January, and the reality that GOP leader Kevin McCarthys hopes to be president, may relying on Trump’s patronage demonstrates his still robust influence. . And fear of Trump is still so strong in parts of the GOP that some senators who want a political future are still unwilling to condemn his outrages at reporters in the halls of the US Capitol. While it shouldn’t be rocket science to launch an unequivocal critique of a white supremacist, especially one who was on Capitol grounds on January 6, 2021, and who promoted Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud of 2020. Fuentes has also been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the insurgency and his presence at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort last week suggests the ex-president remains unapologetic for his incitement to a revolt against democracy nearly two years ago.

Still, the GOP split will be watched as it becomes an indicator of key figures and donors willing to channel Trump’s chaos, scandal and extremism. It could also signal that after his disappointing campaign announcement two weeks ago, the former president is struggling to build momentum or overcome the liabilities exposed by his loss in 2020 and his disastrous midterm role in 2022. Trump’s decision to hang out with people who espouse anti-Semitism, like Fuentes and fellow dinner partner rapper Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has raised questions about the ability of alumni presidents to attract more publicly acceptable associates.

Again, there were several false dawns when a party that often seemed ready to ditch Trump fell back to the line due to the power of its connection to its base.

The most unequivocal criticism of Trump’s meeting with Fuentes came from Pence, who often stood in awe when his boss broke established norms until he broke with the former presidents’ plan to steal the election. of 2020 in Congress.

President Trump was wrong to give a white nationalist, anti-Semite and Holocaust denier a seat at the table, and I think he should apologize for it, Pence told NewsNation in a clip released Monday. . He should speak out against these individuals and their hateful rhetoric without reservation, Pence said, criticizing Trump’s deeply poor judgment in giving these individuals a seat at the table.

Pence’s brave refusal to play along with Trump’s attempt to block Congressional certification of President Joe Bidens’ 2020 election victory effectively made his future policy choices for him. Any successful presidential race by the former vice president will only be in a post-Trump GOP. It is therefore the political path that he seeks to broaden with his comments. And while those comments are principled and sharper than those of most other Republicans, they are not free from political calculation. Pence, who would still need to appeal to his former boss, also made it clear that he doesn’t think Trump is a fanatic.

Jason Greenblatt, White House envoy to the Middle East in the Trump administration, wrote of the dinner in a CNN op-ed published Monday: It shouldn’t have happened. Period. Greenblatt noted that he saw the former president speak out strongly against anti-Semitism and be an incredible friend to Israel before calling on him to condemn Fuentes and West. People like Fuentes are dangerous for the United States. The President Trump I know would recognize that and issue that condemnation.

Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who refused to authorize Trump’s election-stealing efforts in his state and is seen as an increasingly influential national figure after winning re-election earlier this month, also criticized the ex-president, suggesting that there is now a durable political ground to oppose the former president. It was a bad decision. There’s no place for that in the Republican Party, Kemp told CNN Kaitlan Collins in an interview that will air on CNN This Morning Tuesday.

Another class of Republicans willing to be direct about reuniting Fuentes are those who may be electorally secure, do not face a primary in the near future, and have an independent power base that does not rest with Trump.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune, for example, who has criticized the ex-president in the past, said Trump’s meeting with Fuentes was a bad idea on all counts and that he hoped whoever was advising the ex-president would be fired.

Another senior GOP senator, John Cornyn of Texas, said: It’s bad, there’s no question about it.

Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa said the whole thing was ridiculous, while Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia also thought it was ridiculous for anyone to associate with guests with such views.

These are strong comments about Trump from powerful figures who have a vested interest in reshaping their party. But they hardly represent profiles in courage. The terms of Cornyn, Ernst and Capito end in 2027. And Thune was re-elected for another six-year term earlier this month.

Some Republicans spoke tough but also gave themselves a safety ramp by refusing to condemn Trump’s character or quickly pivoted toward criticism of Democrats. These include Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who grew closer to the ex-president during his successful re-election this year and may also have ambitions to run for the White House again.

Rubio slammed Fuentes as a purveyor and spreader of evil poison. He also told CNN he hopes Trump condemns Fuentes in a way that makes it clear the Florida senator is not directly targeting the ex-president.

I hope he will. Because I know he’s not anti-Semitic. I can tell you Trump isn’t, but this guy (Fuentes) is evil.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer, who will be a powerful figure in the next Congress as the expected Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee, also criticized Trump but tried to deflect heat to Democrats, including Rep. of Minnesota, Ilhan Omar, who was criticized. within his party in 2019 for what many colleagues saw as anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Obviously I condemn him, Comer said of Trump’s dinner with Fuentes in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday.

And I can shed some light on why Republicans don’t immediately respond to a lot of media whenever they’re offended by something Trump does, it’s because a lot of Republicans believe there’s a double standard in the media. We have seen things that Ilhan Omar said. We are not asked if we condemn this by the mainstream media.

Lawmakers considered close to Trump or who owe him his support have voiced banal semi-condemnations that won’t get them in trouble with staunchly pro-Trump voters in their states.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Trump could make better choices and we all probably make mistakes.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has suggested his own influence in Washington hinges on his closeness to Trump. No, you don’t want to give people like that oxygen, Graham said, before accusing reporters of double standards for not raising questions when Democrats hang out with (Nation of Islam Louis) Farrakhan.

Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a potential future GOP presidential candidate, said, “It’s a free country, you can do whatever you want, but I’m not a big fan of giving people who say hate the Jews, hate Israel, give them a platform.

While some Republicans were prepared to publicly criticize Trump, it’s notable that many only did so when asked days after dinner when they returned to the Capitol after the holiday weekend. And many party leaders have yet to disavow Trump’s meeting with Fuentes. That includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is being touted by many in his party as a possible alternative candidate to Trump. While DeSantis is now a high-profile national figure who could weigh in on these issues, he likely has little political interest in initiating an immediate public confrontation with the former president at this point.

And McCarthy, who may well need Trump’s support to win enough Republican votes to become president in January and who has criticized Trump over the Capitol insurrection to get to Mar-a-Lago quickly to make amends, is also remained silent so far.

Next time he’s on camera, the California Republican will face a new choice about how to handle Trump’s excesses. His response may speak volumes about his ambitions, the future direction of the GOP, and Trump’s remaining influence despite his most recent transgression against decency.

