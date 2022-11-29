Trump’s dinner with Holocaust denier draws rare criticism from some Jewish allies





JTA — Two weeks after hailing Donald Trump as the most pro-Israel president in the Americas, the Zionist Organization of America has had harsh words for the man who aspires to return to the White House.

ZOA regrets that President Trump had a friendly dinner with such despicable anti-Semites, ZOA said in a press release Sunday. His dinner with hateful Jews helps to legitimize and mainstream anti-Semitism and must be condemned by all.

The group was referring to Trump’s dinner last week with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who has come out as an anti-Semite in recent weeks, and Nick Fuentes, the right-wing provocateur and Holocaust denier. Trump hosted the couple at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, on Tuesday.

Reaction to the dinner was initially muted in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but over the long weekend a host of prominent figures denounced Trump for meeting the two men, although some did so more strongly or explicitly. that others. Among Jews, criticism has come not just from longtime Trump critics, but also from some of his biggest fans.

To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this, David Friedman, Trump’s ambassador to Israel, tweeted Friday. Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and a human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable.

Friedman rarely praises Trump, whom he once said would join the small band of Israeli heroes for moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and abandoning the Iran nuclear deal, among other measures. But on Friday, his tone was more pleading when he tweeted at Trump: I urge you to dump these bums, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong.

Then-US President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by then-Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, and then-Senior Adviser Jared Kushner in the Oval Office, the August 12, 2020. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

Trump, for his part, said in statements on his social media site Truth Social that he hoped to help Ye, whom he described as troubled, and that he did not know who Fuentes was. (You said he came to Mar-a-Lago to ask Trump to be his running mate in his own fledgling campaign.)

We got along very well, he expressed no anti-Semitism and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me about Tucker Carlson,’ Trump said of Ye, referencing a TV show. Fox News op-ed spearheaded by Carlson, whose embrace of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory has led the Anti-Defamation League to call for his removal. Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

The response recalled that Trump pushed back on criticism after telling the far-right Proud Boys to step back and stay away during a presidential debate in 2020, in response to demands to condemn white supremacists from the debate stage. . He then stated that he did not know who the Proud Boys were. (The group was later renamed as explicitly anti-Semitic.)

Trump’s claim that he didn’t know Fuentes raised eyebrows for some. Like the Proud Boys, Fuentes is part of the extremist fringe of the Republican Party that has formed part of Trump’s base. Founder of a white nationalist group called America First, he was a leading organizer of Stop the Steal rallies organized by Trump supporters to try to overturn election results showing he lost in 2020; he was also present at the rally Trump addressed ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the U.S. Capitol that aimed to derail the transition of power.

Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP/Andrew Harnik)

Fuentes, who regularly speaks out against Jews on his livestream, also attended the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va., where Trump said there were very good people on both sides and, more recently, he has moved closer to far-right lawmakers in the Trump party. , including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia and Rep. Paul Gosar in Arizona.

But even those who took Trump at his word that he didn’t know Fuentes before said that was no excuse to have dinner with him.

A good way to not accidentally dine with a despicable racist and anti-Semite you don’t know is to not dine with a despicable racist and anti-Semite you know, right-wing Jewish scholar Ben Shapiro tweeted Sunday. (Shapiros’ tweet sparked a heated exchange with Ye, who recently returned to Twitter as new social media platform owner Elon Musk restores many accounts that were suspended for breaking the site’s old rules, including Trumps.)

The reaction to the dinner kept Trump in the spotlight over a holiday weekend, a double-edged sword for the first Republican to declare a 2024 presidential campaign. Trump’s rise has been fueled by media coverage unbroken, including apparent misdeeds that did not doom him with his followers. Still, a Trump adviser told NBC News the event was a nightmare for the campaign, which got off to a rocky start.

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes holds a rally at the Lansing Capitol in Lansing, Michigan on Nov. 11, 2020. (Nicole Hester/ Ann Arbor News via AP)

Also condemning the meeting, Jewish organizations were quick to criticize Trump’s flirtation with extremists in the past, including the American Jewish Committee, the Reform Judaism Movement and the Anti-Defamation League. At least two Orthodox Jewish organizations that had praised Trump’s policies as president also criticized the meeting: the Orthodox Union and the Coalition for Jewish Values.

The Biden White House also condemned the incident. Fanaticism, hatred and anti-Semitism have absolutely no place in America, including Mar-a-Lago, according to its statement. Holocaust denial is repugnant and dangerous, and it must be strongly condemned. (Prompted to comment on Trump saying he didn’t know Fuentes, Biden himself told a reporter, you don’t want to hear what I think.)

The White House statement did not name Trump, nor did statements by many Republicans, including the Republican Jewish Coalition, at the annual conference from which Trump spoke last week. The group did not issue a statement, but, in response to questions from reporters, released one.

We strongly condemn the virulent anti-Semitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them, says the statement, first solicited by New York Times Maggie Haberman. The RJC and its CEO, Matt Brooks, retweeted Haberman.

The reason the RJC would not nominate Trump prompted follow-up questions from reporters, including Haberman, as well as a barrage of criticism on social media.

Brooks, obviously pissed, called the questions stupid and myopic on Sunday morning and said on Twitter in explanation, we didn’t mention Trump in our RJC statement even though it was obviously in response to his meeting. because we wanted this to be a warning to ALL Republicans. Duh!

Max Miller, a Jewish Republican from Ohio who was just elected to Congress and a former Trump winger, also did not nominate Trump and instead appealed to Ye, who, at least until recently, was become darling on the right as a black Christian conservative, to make a course correction.

Nick Fuentes is unquestionably an anti-Semite and a Holocaust denier. His brand of hate has no place in our public discourse, Miller said on Twitter. You don’t need to keep walking on this path. Letting people like Nick Fuentes into his life is a mistake.

Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, March 11, 2022. (AP/Ashley Landis)

Prominent Jewish Republicans who did not make statements included David Kustoff, a Jewish Republican congressman from Tennessee; Jason Greenblatt, once a top Middle East adviser to Trump; and Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who were both top advisers to Trump when he was president. A spokesperson for Kushner did not respond to a request for comment.

Lee Zeldin, the Jewish Republican congressman from New York seen as having a future in GOP leadership after performing stronger than expected in a failed bid to be elected governor of a Democratic state, also did not released a statement, and his spokesperson did not respond. to a request for comment. Zeldin has otherwise been outspoken on Jewish issues in Congress and co-chairs the Black Jewish Caucus for the U.S. House of Representatives.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who is the only black Republican in the Senate and co-chairs his black Jewish caucus, also had no comment Sunday night. Scott is believed to be a 2024 presidential hopeful.

Other Republican leaders spoke out against extremism but did not call out Trump by name. Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee known for her closeness to the former president, like the RJC, only responded to a request from a reporter like her, from Bloomberg, and did not name Trump.

As I’ve said many times, white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party, McDaniel said.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned anti-Semitism but did not mention Trump, Fuentes, Ye or any of the forms of anti-Semitism they expressed. Instead, Pompeo spoke about his own role in undermining the boycott Israel movement, a cause none of the men who dined together embraced.

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the West Side Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa on March 26, 2021. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Anti-Semitism is a cancer. As secretary, I fought to ban funding for anti-Semitic groups that pushed BDS, Pompeo said on Twitter. We stand with the Jewish people in the fight against the world’s oldest bigotry.

Trump was the ghost of the Republican machine last weekend at the annual Republican Jewish Coalitions conference in Las Vegas: the declared nominee who party leaders say still enjoys the unwavering loyalty of at least a third of the base. With his ability to lash out at critics, directly attacking Trump is seen as a fool’s game by many in the party.

A handful of Republicans already known for their outspoken criticism of Trump, including Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, have denounced him by name.

This is horrendous and unacceptable conduct from anyone, but especially from a former president and current candidate, Christie tweeted on Friday.

