Politics
Economy only climbed one position under ‘PM economist’, but became 5th largest under ‘chaiwala’: PM Modi | India News
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a veiled dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh on Monday, November 28, 2022, saying the country’s economy had only climbed one place to tenth despite a ‘renowned economist’ serving as prime minister. minister in the Congress-led government for ten years. years until 2014. Modi, who describes himself as a humble ‘chaiwala’, said India’s economy had risen to fifth in the world in the eight years since he took office as prime minister in 2014. Addressing a rally at a Gujarat-linked poll, he compared his performance to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ten-year tenure.
“Before I took over as Prime Minister in 2014, Congress had been in power for 10 years. When Congress came to power in 2004, a renowned economist (Manmohan Singh) was our Prime Minister and the Indian economy ranked 11th in the In the years that followed, whatever they did, India’s economy became the tenth largest, so it took India ten years to go from number 10 to number 11”, said Prime Minister Modi.
“You gave the reins to a ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) in 2014. I never claimed to be an economist. But, I have faith in the strength of citizens. Over the past eight years, the India has become the fifth largest economy in tenth place (before 2014),” he told a rally in Rajkot.
“So just compare. Ten years to rise to number 10 from 11th (under Congress rule) and eight years to rise to number 5 from 10th (under BJP government),” Modi said.
Ecstatic atmosphere in Rajkot. @BJP4Gujarat is the obvious choice of people. https://t.co/nm0BLlSJS0
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2022
The Prime Minister also said India had broken all export records since independence and the country had become a popular investment destination.
Congress leaders kept mum: PM Narendra Modi
At another rally, Prime Minister Modi also claimed that the previous Congress government had prevented the armed forces from fighting terrorism due to the party’s vote-banking policy.
The prime minister told a rally in Jamnagar, Saurashtra region, that “urban Naxals” should not be allowed to enter the state.
“Lawlessness, terrorism, nepotism and the politics of vote banking were rampant during the reign of Congress. Congressional leaders remained silent against those involved in spreading lawlessness and terrorism. People did not They didn’t feel safe. The bombings were killing people in different parts of the country,” he said.
“Congress has created obstacles in their work. You cannot fight terrorism with such an approach. You must take a strong stand against terrorism and give them an appropriate response,” Modi said.
The prime minister also said his government has taken a strong stance against such activities.
Addressing a mega rally in Jamnagar. Huge fervor! @BJP4Gujarat https://t.co/zscamLFRKw
Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2022
“The armed forces now kill the enemies after entering their territories. The BJP government has a zero tolerance policy towards Naxalites and terrorists,” he added.
(With contributions from the agency)
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/economy-climbed-up-one-position-under-economist-pm-but-became-fifth-largest-under-chaiwala-pm-modi-2541346.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Men’s basketball returns home for local battle vs. Coppin State on Wednesday night
- 2 People Who Worship PM Modi All Day Get What They Want Says Rahul Gandhi
- Google Doodle World Cup: Google Doodle honors the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.Click here for details
- Walker, Texas Ranger, Matlock & Die Hard Actor was 66
- See all the looks from the red carpet
- Days after the eruption, some Hay River residents were shaken again
- Turkey’s inflation crisis is holding back economic growth
- This England on Canal+ Series: the series on Boris Johnson and the coronavirus came “too soon” according to the British media – News Series
- Die Hard actor Clarence Gilyard dies aged 66
- ConTech Innovation Program to Incubate Construction Startups Across Egypt
- The science behind good night sleep
- Pakistani table tennis talent seeks support from China to shine