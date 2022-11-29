Economy only climbed one position under ‘PM economist’, but became 5th largest under ‘chaiwala’: PM Modi | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a veiled dig at his predecessor Manmohan Singh on Monday, November 28, 2022, saying the country’s economy had only climbed one place to tenth despite a ‘renowned economist’ serving as prime minister. minister in the Congress-led government for ten years. years until 2014. Modi, who describes himself as a humble ‘chaiwala’, said India’s economy had risen to fifth in the world in the eight years since he took office as prime minister in 2014. Addressing a rally at a Gujarat-linked poll, he compared his performance to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s ten-year tenure.

“Before I took over as Prime Minister in 2014, Congress had been in power for 10 years. When Congress came to power in 2004, a renowned economist (Manmohan Singh) was our Prime Minister and the Indian economy ranked 11th in the In the years that followed, whatever they did, India’s economy became the tenth largest, so it took India ten years to go from number 10 to number 11”, said Prime Minister Modi.

“You gave the reins to a ‘chaiwala’ (tea seller) in 2014. I never claimed to be an economist. But, I have faith in the strength of citizens. Over the past eight years, the India has become the fifth largest economy in tenth place (before 2014),” he told a rally in Rajkot.

“So just compare. Ten years to rise to number 10 from 11th (under Congress rule) and eight years to rise to number 5 from 10th (under BJP government),” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said India had broken all export records since independence and the country had become a popular investment destination.

At another rally, Prime Minister Modi also claimed that the previous Congress government had prevented the armed forces from fighting terrorism due to the party’s vote-banking policy.

The prime minister told a rally in Jamnagar, Saurashtra region, that “urban Naxals” should not be allowed to enter the state.

“Lawlessness, terrorism, nepotism and the politics of vote banking were rampant during the reign of Congress. Congressional leaders remained silent against those involved in spreading lawlessness and terrorism. People did not They didn’t feel safe. The bombings were killing people in different parts of the country,” he said.

“Congress has created obstacles in their work. You cannot fight terrorism with such an approach. You must take a strong stand against terrorism and give them an appropriate response,” Modi said.

The prime minister also said his government has taken a strong stance against such activities.

“The armed forces now kill the enemies after entering their territories. The BJP government has a zero tolerance policy towards Naxalites and terrorists,” he added.

(With contributions from the agency)