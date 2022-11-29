Trump calls for Kari Lake to be installed governor of Arizona – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump on Monday declared Arizona’s midterm election “yet another criminal voting operation” and demanded that defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake be “installed governor of Arizona.”

Much of Lake’s Trump-backed campaign has centered on bolstering unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, and the former TV presenter has kept her pledge to only accept the election results if she won.

Lake, who lost his gubernatorial bid to Democrat Katie Hobbs, refused to recognize the election results, instead filing a lawsuit seeking public records from Maricopa County that would detail voters who met problems with voting and information about counting errors.

“We know we won this election,” Lake said in a weekend interview with the far-right streaming service Real America’s Voice. “We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure every vote of Arizonans who have been disenfranchised is counted.”

His efforts come up against a major electoral deadline. Monday is the last day for Arizona counties to certify results for the 2022 midterm exams, and several counties held firm to register challenges. Cochise and Mojave Country — two rural, Republican strongholds in the state — voted not to certify and instead delayed their final decision until the last possible moment. If counties fail to certify their election in time, Arizona state officials have indicated they will go to court to force a certification, or all of the county’s ballots will be thrown out. If left unresolved, the challenges could cause issues with Arizona’s statewide certification scheduled for Dec. 5.

GOP agents and officials have been seized with issues with a subset of ballot printers at in-person voting centers in Arizona to pressure county officials to act on allegations of fraud and misconduct. According to Maricopa County officials, less than 1% of ballots cast in the election were affected by the issue. Cochise Country heard from three conspiracy theorists who had filed several baseless lawsuits in Arizona trying to overturn the 2020 results before voting to delay their certification. The petitioners, Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood, allege that ballot counting machines in the state were improperly certified, a claim that Chief Electoral Officer Kori Lorick has flatly denied. Hot Editors’ Choice

Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued a public statement asking Maricopa County to address various GOP complaints about the administration of the elections. In response, the county released a report Sunday saying problems with printers did not stop Arizonans from voting. Tom Liddy, the Republican leader of the Maricopa County Civil Division, attached a letter to the report addressing the attorney general’s allegations point-by-point.

An Associated Press investigation found that voter certifications in most states went “smooth” and with “few complaints.” Despite this, the former president used the loss of Lake to revive his own conspiratorial claims. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Trump had braced among his supporters and allies to challenge the results of the midterm reviews months before they were to take place. Conspiracies and allegations of fraud likely would have been much more rampant if Trump-backed candidates hadn’t floundered in major elections across the country.

