Judge says Trump’s political actions around 2020 election not protected by ‘absolute immunity’

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., ruled on Monday that Donald Trump does not have absolute immunity, as the former president claimed, in response to an early trial related to Trump’s actions around the 2020 presidential election.

Civil rights groups have sued Trump for trying to disenfranchise voters. While Trump’s attorneys argue he cannot be held liable in civil lawsuits because of immunity around the presidency, DC District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on Monday disagreed.

Sullivan is simply allowing the NAACP and the Michigan Welfare Rights Organization to rewrite their case against Trump. The judge has yet to determine if Trump is actually responsible for what they claim.

Sullivan said Trump’s political conduct would not be part of his official duties, giving him less legal protection.

If former President Trump interfered with the certification of the voter count, as the plaintiffs here allege, such actions would not constitute executive action in defense of the Constitution. For these reasons, the Court finds that former President Trump is not immune from damages in this lawsuit, Sullivan wrote.

Yet Sullivan had harsh words about Trump’s response to the 2020 and 2022 elections. This combative response, Sullivan wrote, could show that Trump could still pose a very significant risk in the future to people’s basic right to vote. applicants.

President Trump continues to spread false claims about the 2022 election and continues to attempt to pressure officials to nullify the election results: Complainants broadly allege efforts by former President Trump and his allies as recently as March 2022 to get state officials to overturn the election results. ; to endorse and provide financial support to election candidates who supported his false allegations of voter fraud; while raising funds for the 2024 presidential election. These allegations may be the opposite of what the Trump defendants call vague suggestions of fear or intimidation, the judge wrote.

Others, in addition to civil rights groups, have sued Trump in connection with Jan. 6.

A separate but similar series of cases are currently before the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., where Trump argues that he has absolute immunity from actions he took while president. Oral arguments in this case are scheduled for next week.

