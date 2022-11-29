Imran On Pins – The Hitavada





By SANKAR RAY

THE appointment of Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah, 57, the highest-ranking officer among the candidates for the post of chief of staff of the Pakistani army, put the former prime minister and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf Imran Khan Niazi on having ants. The PTI supremo made a frantic attempt to prevent the appointment of General Asim Munir and even met with Pakistani President Arif-ur-Rehman Alvi in ​​a one-on-one meeting in Lahore to dissuade the latter from signing the summary of the appointment of General Asim Munir as the COAS, but to no avail.

General Asim Munir’s relationship with Imran Khan became bitter due to the former’s insistence on identifying politicians’ corrupt practices. Prime Minister Khan at the time replaced him with Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed in retaliation. He was virtually demoted to the position of Commander of XXX Corps in Gujranwala and in October 2021 he was appointed Quartermaster General of the Army. Simultaneously, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed was expelled from the ISI to Peshawar and replaced by Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum Khan. The halls of miltablishment in Rawalpindi were at this time abuzz with whispers that PM Khan and former COAS general Qamar Javed Bajwa were in a controversial collaboration. Soon after, Khan began blaming the military for facilitating a US-sponsored regime change intended to oust him as prime minister.

Political analyst Muzamal Suharwardy revealed on Thursday’s flagship “Naya Daur” program “Khabar Say Aagay” that Imran Khan does not want President Alvi to sign the summary of General Asim Munir’s appointment as COAS. According to Suharwardy, Khan wanted Dr Alvi to note his dissent, but the president was unable to compel the opposition leader. In place of General Asim Munir, Khan recommended General Sahir Shamshad Mirza who is the commander of X Corps Rawalpindi. The Alvi-Khan meeting took place at Zaman Park for 45 minutes very recently.

Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in the exercise of his constitutional authority, advised the President to appoint General Asim Munir as COAS under Article 243(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan. General Mirza was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But the prime minister actually played no part in it since the diktat came, as usual, from Rawalpindi, the army headquarters.

The post of COAS is important both strategically and politically as the COAS is considered a high official in the military bureaucracy. Its responsibility is crucial because in the Pakistani reality, the COAS is almost omnipotent in a country whose history is filled with frequent episodes of military rule and hybrid experiments. COAS is a miltablishment shah-en-shah that wields immense influence in important areas, including national security and foreign policy. General Munir is a graduate of Fuji School, Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defense University, Islamabad. Holder of an M Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defense University, his military career began in 1986. He assumed the position of Director General of Military Intelligence in 2017 and proved his competence in managing the administrative intelligence apparatus that deals with organizational security. , apart from gathering intelligence on the capabilities of adversaries’ ground forces. In March 2018, he was crowned with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) for “meritorious contribution to the security and national interests of Pakistan”.

Significantly, General Bajwa, in his last speech at GHQ Rawalpindi at a ceremony for the families of the martyrs, admitted that military intervention in national politics – directly or indirectly – would be “unconstitutional”. But that does not mean there is a change of heart in the miltablishment because the struggle for power, and more power, will remain between the political and military establishments. But the acknowledgment came from General Bajwa himself stressing the need for the nation to rid itself of intolerance and adopt a “genuine democratic culture”, and that “…in February last year, the he army, after long deliberations, has decided that it will never interfere in any political issue” cannot be cynically ignored.

Six years ago, when General Bajwa took over, the task before him was undoubtedly daunting. As tension simmered between India and Pakistan and troops regularly exchanged fire across the Line of Control, Pakistan’s relations with Afghanistan were on the decline and the then Afghan President , Ashraf Ghani, was urging Pakistan to help mediate a peace deal with the Afghan Taliban while Islamabad, keeping the Taliban in good spirits, made it clear that it could not force the Taliban against their will .

The road ahead of the new COAS is bumpy overall. A myriad of challenges awaits. Will he focus on delivering within his sphere or will he lock the horns with questions beyond his reach? Will he be able to promote democracy and strengthen political institutions as his predecessor suggested? (API)

