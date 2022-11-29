GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist





Senate Republicans across the ideological spectrum have criticized former President Trump for having dinner with Nick Fuentes, an outspoken white supremacist and anti-Semite, who broke bread with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate before Thanksgiving.

Republican senators routinely attempt to dodge questions about Trump’s conduct or give measured answers to avoid angering former presidents, which he is quick to air on social media or in press releases.

But there was little restraint Monday when senators were asked about Trump’s controversial meeting with Fuentes, who has become a prominent white supremacist and anti-Semitic commentator since attending the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

It’s just a bad idea on all counts, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (RS.D.) told reporters. I don’t know who advises him on his team, but hopefully whoever was fired.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a Trump ally who presented the former president with a Champion of Freedom award at Mar-a-Lago last year, said there was no no room for anti-Semitism or white supremacy in the Republican Party. Period.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who voted twice to convict Trump for impeachment, lashed out at Trump.

There is no bottom as long as he is willing to degrade himself and the country, for that matter. Dining with these people was disgusting, he told reporters.

When asked if he wanted Trump to stay in the GOP tent, Romney replied, I don’t think he should be President of the United States. I don’t think he should be our party’s candidate in 2024.

And I certainly don’t want it hanging over our party like a gargoyle, he added.

When asked if it was an error in judgment, Romney replied: It’s a question of character.

Senator Susan Collins (Maine), a prominent moderate Republican, said Trump should never have met Fuentes.

I condemn white supremacy and anti-Semitism. The president should never have had a meal or even a meeting with Nick Fuentes, she said.

Trump claimed in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, asked for dinner at Mar-a-Lago and unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, of whom I knew nothing. .

Ye, however, said Trump was genuinely impressed with Fuentes.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), a member of the GOP leadership team, said he had never heard of Fuentes, but after a reporter mentioned that Fuentes was a white supremacist, the senator from Texas said it was bad.

No way about that, he said.

Retired Sen. Roy Blunt (Mo.), chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee, told reporters that I wouldn’t want to have dinner with either of these guys, or I wouldn’t meet any of these guys.

Sen. Thom Tillis (RN.C.) also called for a staff shuffle in response to Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Ye, who himself has made a slew of anti-Semitic statements in recent weeks.

If the reports are true and the president didn’t know who he was, whoever let him into the room should be fired, Tillis said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) declined to comment on Trump’s meeting with Fuentes on Monday, but said he would have more to say at Tuesday’s press conference.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) told a CNN reporter he hoped Trump would convict Fuentes.

I hope he does because I know [Trump] is not an anti-Semite. I can tell you for a fact that Trump ain’t but this guy [Fuentes] it’s wrong, he said. And this guy is a mean and disgusting person.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) was one of the first Senate Republicans to criticize Trump earlier in the day.

President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist anti-Semites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be maintained. It’s not the Republican Party, Cassidy tweeted.

Some Republicans, however, dismissed the controversy.

I don’t care who they have dinner with, said retired Sen. Richard Burr (RN.C.), who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial. Do I look like someone who cares?

