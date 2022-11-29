Mallikarjun Kharge compares PM Modi with Ravan asks if he has 10 heads he is visible in every poll Gujarat Elections 2





Image source: INDIA TV Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge compares PM Modi to ‘Ravan’ Gujarat Elections 2022: As the polls battle brews ahead of the Gujarat elections, newly elected Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge has made an objectionable comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing him to Ravan as he is visible in every election. Addressing a public rally in Gujarat, Mallikarjun Kharge said Modi had 100 heads as he is visible in every election. Slamming Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP Spokesman Sambit Patra said: “Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Modi ‘Ravan’. To use such language for a prime minister, for the son of Gujarat n “It’s not appropriate. It’s condemnable and shows the mindset of the Congress. It’s an insult not only to PM Modi. It’s an insult to all Gujarati, in Gujarat. Kharge attacked the BJP saying that “the party claims to have done a lot of development, but during election campaigns, its leaders’ campaign speeches are full of hatred that divides society along communal lines.” Before Kharge addresses the media in Ahmedabad after top BJP leader Jaynarayan Vyas joined the Congress. Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed Vyas into the party. In a conversation with the media, Kharge said, “Congress has prepared the roadmap for India’s development in 70 years, and the party that came to power recently knows only one language for attack political opponents, he has no vision to move the country forward”. Attacking the BJP’s Gujarat model, the Congress speaker alleged that the state’s public debt had risen and it had failed to control inflation and create jobs. “During the Covid crises, thousands of people died in the state, but the BJP government concealed information,” Kharge said. “The ruling party has realized that there is a huge anti-incumbent in the state, they are losing electoral ground and that is why BJP leaders are camping and campaigning in large numbers in the state “Kharge asserted. Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new slogan “I have developed Gujarat”, the Congress speaker said, “Former Congress leaders contributed to the development of Gujarat, former Prime Minister Morarji Desai contributed to the development of Gujarat, how can one forget that, beyond that people of Gujarat have contributed to the development of Gujarat.” After joining the Congress, Jaynarayan Vyas told the media that he was influenced by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and no one should play politics with the unity of the country. READ ALSO |‘YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED’: Israeli envoy slams compatriot Nadav Lapid for statement on ‘Kashmir issues’ READ ALSO |Gujarat election: BJP could win comfortable majority, Cong a distant 2nd, India TV-Matrize final opinion poll says

