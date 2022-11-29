



Outgoing adviser to US President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway addresses the Republican National Convention in a pre-recorded speech at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC on August 26, 2020.

Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

Former Trump White House aide Kellyanne Conway was questioned for hours on Monday by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, NBC News reported.

Conway, who left a Capitol Hill office building after 3 p.m. ET, spent nearly five hours behind closed doors speaking with investigators.

After the deposition, Conway told reporters that she did not plead her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in response to any of the questions.

Conway, who was instrumental in former President Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign and one of his closest advisers in office, also said she was not working on Trump’s House bid. Blanche in 2024, NBC reported.

“I’m here voluntarily,” Conway told reporters earlier in the day when she exited the deposition room for a brief break, NBC reported.

An ABC News reporter on Monday morning had spotted Conway entering a conference room used by the select committee. The former senior White House adviser did not respond to questions at the time.

She was accompanied by attorney Emmet Flood, who would also represent former Vice President Mike Pence and others involved in Trump-related legal cases.

Flood did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. A spokesperson for the Jan. 6 committee did not respond to an inquiry into Conway’s appearance.

Conway left the Trump White House in August 2020, ahead of the November presidential election and Trump’s subsequent efforts to reverse his loss to President Joe Biden. These efforts came to a head on January 6, 2021, when a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, forcing lawmakers from their chambers and disrupting the peaceful transfer of power to Biden.

During Monday’s deposition break, Conway told reporters that Trump called her last week.

Conway’s deposition comes as the select committee is expected to wrap up its investigation into the riot and compile a final report on the findings of the year-and-a-half-long investigation.

The nine-member panel, led by Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chairman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said it interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewed more than a million documents at the during this period. The committee also held a series of nine public hearings that featured moving testimony, graphic images of the riot and shocking allegations, many of which targeted Trump’s actions and inaction during the insurgency.

The committee subpoenaed Trump for documents and testimony, but the former president filed a lawsuit to avoid cooperating with the panel.

The select committee must expire at the end of the current Congress. Republicans, who are expected to take over the House from Democrats on Jan. 3 next year, are expected to disband the committee.

