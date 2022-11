China’s Xi Jinping Will Be Overthrown If: Tiananmen Leader’s Terrifying Warning | world news

Former leader of 1989 Tiananmen Square protests says ongoing protests in China and a ‘violent’ response from Beijing could lead to collapse of ruling Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping, report says . In a Facebook post, Wang Dan warned Xi Jinping against mobilizing the military, saying that if the CCP adopts “violent repressive policies” or opens fire on protesters, as in 1989, “the collapse from the CCP could happen soon, Newsweek reported. . “I said early that ‘June 4’ only happens once. If the CCP dares to mobilize its troops to fire again, the CCP will surely be overthrown,” Wang wrote. Read more: Chinese university students sent home as Beijing calls off Covid protests: updates Protests have erupted across China over Xi Jinping’s zero Covid policy, which reportedly led to the deaths of 10 people in an apartment fire in the city of Urumqi after lockdowns delayed rescue teams. urgency to reach the victims. The pushback stirred memories of the Tiananmen Square incident on June 4, 1989, when pro-democracy protesters who took over Beijing’s city square faced a brutal crackdown by armed troops. Wang, who lives in the United States as an exiled political activist, was one of the most visible organizers of the 1989 protests. He said the protests against Xi Jinping had ushered in “a new era in China”. “If the CCP repeats itself 33 years later with more bloodshed, it could lead to a bigger blowback than before,” the activist said. He also said ongoing economic turmoil is why the end of the current protests “will be different from 1989” even if troops are ordered to use force, Newsweek reported. Because economics will prevent the CCP from finding “a way to appease people’s hatred once they suppress it,” the decision to send in troops will only lead to more intense confrontation and ultimately downfall. of the CCP, he explained.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

When not reading, this former literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question “What is the purpose of journalism in society?”

…See the details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/covid-protests-in-china-china-coronavirus-china-s-xi-jinping-will-be-overthrown-if-tiananmen-leader-s-dire-warning-101669706166061.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos