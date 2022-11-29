Politics
Ministry of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform
PANRB Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas as guest speaker at the LKPP coordination meeting in Tangerang on Tuesday (29/11).
TANGERANG DISTRICT – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called on the government to initiate various breakthroughs in increasing the utilization of commodities and national spending. The President asked that the increase in the goal of using domestic products be balanced by efforts to improve the ecosystem.
This improvement is of course carried out at the same time in order to meet the requirements of domestic needs. “For this reason, I am asking for major improvements from upstream to downstream,” President Jokowi said during the coordination meeting for monitoring the implementation of Presidential Instruction (Inpres) no. 2/2022, online, at Tangerang Regency, Tuesday (29/11).
President Jokowi outlines four strategies for the government to implement to increase the use of domestic products. First, increase domestic products that have national component level certificates (TKDN) so that the quality of domestic products increases. “But the process of obtaining certification for products from micro, small enterprises and cooperatives must be simplified. Don’t make it difficult and tedious,” he said.
Second, accelerate the process of digitization to increase the determination of domestic products as well as micro, small and cooperative products. The president has requested that purchases of these products be displayed in electronic catalogs and online stores.
Government agencies are also encouraged to implement the use of government or local credit cards. Third, increase research to produce import substitutes. “Fourth, provide incentives to investors and industries that develop and produce import substitution products,” the head of state said.
President Jokowi believes that buying domestic products can create jobs and revive the country’s small industries. The impact is that the national economy will continue to evolve and grow in a sustainable manner.
According to a report by the Government Goods/Services Procurement Policy Institute (LKPP), the use of domestic products currently stands at IDR 547 trillion or 44.9%.This achievement is considered good and shows that spending on domestic products has increased.
However, the President reminded that spending on domestic products in 2023 must be further increased. “On the other hand, the use of imported products must be reduced and eliminated,” he stressed.
In response to the President’s directives, the Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform (PANRB), Abdullah Azwar Anas, said that the increase in the use of domestic products is a real problem for the President that must be addressed. immediately. Increasing the use of national products is one of the axes of the thematic bureaucratic reform.
“We have already decided and discussed with the president the real priorities of the president. What we will assess and include in the thematic RB is the increase in domestic products through electronic catalogs,” he explained.
The former LKPP leader believes that the use of domestic products in the evaluation of government agency bureaucratic reform will encourage the use of government budget that is right on target, efficient and prioritizes use of national products to meet government needs. for goods, services and capital.
“If the electronic catalog spend is higher and the domestic product is higher, then your RB value will be better,” he explained.
Anas believes that currently the use of electronic catalogs in the context of local government is still quite minimal. For this reason, the evaluation of RB through the use of national products will continue to be intensified, considering that this issue is one of the priority targets of the president.
“If the service is good but the use of domestic products is low and measured by the electronic catalog it is not significant, then the RB objective will not be successful,” concluded the former regent of Banyuwangi. (del/HUMAS MENPANRB)
