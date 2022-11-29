Court extends Imran Khan’s bail in Article 144 violation case





An Islamabad anti-terrorism court has extended former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s bail until December 9 in a case involving protests and interference in state affairs.

Imran’s lawyer, Babar Awan, submitted his client’s medical report to the court.

The case was heard on Monday by ATC Judge Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Mr Awan asked the court to exempt the injured Imran from appearing in court today as he is currently in Lahore. Thereupon the judge remarked that if the leader of the PTI could attend a rally in Rawalpindi, why he could not come and appear in court.

After that, the court extended Imran’s bail until December 9 and adjourned the hearing of the case.

The police are disguised by IHC in the Gandapur case

Separately, the Islamabad High Court has expressed its anger against the police in the federal capital for failing to present any evidence against the leader of the PTI, Ali Amin Gandapur.

The high court on Monday heard a motion filed by Gandapur seeking the quashing of more than 15 cases against him.

At the start of the hearing, Judge Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri inquired about the cases and allegations against Gandapur. He ordered the district attorney to present evidence.

On this, the public prosecutor told the court that there were different cases against the accused, including the case of the long march of July 25. He said a challan has been submitted against Gandapur in court.

Judge Jehangiri told the lawyer to read the cases one by one. He asked her to read the FIR recorded at Bhara Kahu police station.

The judge said that it was written in the FIR that arson had been committed at the request of Gandapur. He asked the prosecutor to present evidence to support these allegations.

But the police did not provide any evidence.

An Aabpara police official told the court that they had a USB drive as evidence. Whereupon the judge flew into a rage and bandaged him saying that the thumb drive could not be considered evidence, but rather a mere transcript.

The police officer asked the court to give them more time to give evidence.

But the furious judge refused to give police more time to warn them that he would order action against them if they did not provide evidence today.

The judge remarked that he had no sympathy for the petitioner, but that the police should not register a bogus case against anyone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nation.com.pk/28-Nov-2022/court-extends-imran-khan-s-bail-in-section-144-violation-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos