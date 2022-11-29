Exposing Trump-Fuentes is a ploy, not a principle





For once, Donald Trump is right.

Shortly before Thanksgiving, Trump had dinner with artist and aspiring presidential candidate Kanye West. Among Wests’ entourage was a 24-year-old livestreamer named Nick Fuentes. Fuentes, as everyone now knows, engages in Holocaust denial, among other provocations. West is an outspoken anti-Semite himself.

Some former Trump supporters have raised their voices against the meeting This time he has gone too far! A few even criticized Trump by name.

Now here’s Trump’s point, implicitly at least: Have these critics been in a coma since 2015? In fact, he’s been dating extremists, bigots and charlatans for a long time before entering politics.

Besides, keeping company with Fuentes is not normally a deciding factor for Republicans. At least two members of the House Republican Conference, Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene, did; future Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy promised them both important committee appointments in the next session.

If Trump-endorsed candidates had done better in November’s midterms, if Republicans had won the Senate and weren’t now on the verge of losing another race in Georgia, if potential party money for 2024 did not unite behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, then an apology would be made for Trump’s latest outrage, just as apologies were made for his previous outrages. What is really going on here is something that was explained to me once (in a different context) by a China watcher: they say that an official who has done wrong will lose power. But what really happens is that an official who loses power will be accused of having done something wrong.

David Frum: Another flop of GOP productions

To illustrate, compare two Wall Street Journal articles five years apart. Here is yesterday’s op-ed on the Trump-Fuentes dinner, a clear and forceful demand for personal accountability:

Mr Trump has not admitted his mistake in welcoming the men nor backed away from Mr Fuentes’ hateful views. Instead, Mr. Trump is portraying himself as an innocent that Mr. West has taken advantage of. It’s also all too typical of Mr. Trump’s behavior as president. He has generally dodged responsibility and has never succeeded in exposing the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers or others who have resorted to divisive racial politics, or even violence like January 6, 2021.

Sting. Now here is the Journal editorial after the racist and anti-Semitic protests of some very good people, as Trump called them, in Charlottesville, Virginia, in the summer of 2017, when demanding personal accountability was to be avoided at all costs from Trump:

The focus on Mr. Trump is also a cop-out, as it allows everyone to dodge the deeper and growing problem of identity politics on the right and left. Mr. Trump did not create this obsession with identity even though, as a candidate, he tried to exploit it. It is more a symptom than a cause.

In 2017, Trump was needed, so he had to be defended. In 2022, Trump is troublesome, and therefore he can be condemned.

But only Trump. There will be no condemnation of Kevin McCarthy for basing his power in the House on the political circle associated with Trump’s dinner guests. McCarthy is needed, and therefore he must be defended.

Trump was once caught on audio expressing his core philosophy of dealing with scandals: When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. He didn’t think of the corollary: when you stop being a star, they stop letting you. For big-budget Republicans, Trump has ceased to be a star.

So the same Trump who launched his political career with birtherism, who hired Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka for his White House staff, who repeatedly attacked a US-born judge of Mexican descent, doesn’t can do nothing more. Not if party donors can help him.

A self-gratifying theory circulates in Trump’s world that the Fuentes dinner resulted from a DeSantis-inspired dirty trick. The theory is too complicated and too implausible to be rendered in its entirety. The idea is that Milo Yiannopoulos, the notorious provocateur who has worked his way into Kanye West’s entourage, is acting, knowingly or unknowingly, as a double agent for the big pro-DeSantis donors inviting Fuentes to dinner to create a nightmare of public relations for Trump.

David Frum: Trump is running and Republicans have only themselves to blame

This all sounds more like an excuse than an explanation. But it reveals states of mind. Republicans who once submitted to Trump are now looking for exits. They have no principled objection to doing business with extremists, fanatics and charlatans. Trump used to get a pass; McCarthy now gets a bye. But if Republicans can weaponize an insincere objection for immediate political gain, they will. As they did.

The Fuentes dinner sets up a showdown for Trump. Thanks to two impeachments, in 2020 and 2021, and nearly two years of no elections thereafter, Trump enjoyed the protection of a party that thought it needed him. Now some wealthy, connected Republicans are deciding that maybe they don’t need him after all.

No one should assume, however, that these Republicans are right. Trump has fought them before, in 2015 and 2016, and beat them. Can he beat them again? One thing is certain: if Trump repeats this primary performance, if he can rally GOP voters in 2024 and stand against the big bucks, if all those Trump loyalists who have taken over state party organizations in the 2010s stick true in the 2020s, so Trump can be sure that the condemnation by wealthy, connected Republicans of his dinner with Fuentes will fade away! Condemnation is a ploy, not a principle.

Hanging out with Holocaust deniers is wrong. But so does trying to overthrow an election through fraud and violence, and that was not a deal breaker for this GOP. Trump’s attempt to blackmail Ukraine into manufacturing anti-Biden disinformation was wrong and not a deal breaker. Trump’s invitation to Russia to help him in the 2016 election, his real estate dealings with Putin as he ran for president, his valuable secrets leaking to the Russian foreign minister were bad, but none of them broke the deal.

If the deal is in jeopardy now, it’s not because Trump got worse. It is the same. His party is the same. Only the political calculations may have changed. If it turns out that these calculations have not changed, have no doubt: the case will be open again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/11/donald-trump-nick-fuentes-anti-semitism-kanye-dinner/672282/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos