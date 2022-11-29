Imran Khan asks SC if Article 14 only applies to ‘powerful state officials’





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and President of the PTI. AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Angered by more than a dozen FIRs filed overnight against Senator Azam Khan Swati, PTI Chairman Imran Khan asked the Supreme Court whether Article 14 of the Constitution, which refers to the inviolability of the dignity of man, applies only to the powerful of the State. .

Khan’s tweet came after more than 15 FIRs were filed against Swati across the country following his controversial remarks against senior military leaders.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the PTI President asked: Article 14 of our Constitution refers to “the inviolability of the dignity of man”; so my question to our honorable SC judges is is this provision only applicable to state power and for all others there is no protection of their basic human dignity?

The former prime minister wondered where the justice was in all of this. Should the provision of Article 14 of the Constitution be applied only selectively for the high [and] powerful state officials? he added.

Deploring Swati’s alleged torture in custody and his objectionable video, the PTI President said that Swati was stripped, tortured and humiliated through an illegal video sent to his wife.

For weeks he sought justice from SC to no avail. So when he reacts with justified anger [and] frustration, he is put in jail [and] at last count, 15 FIRs have been registered against him across Pakistan, he added.

The FIA ​​arrested Swati on Sunday for the second time in less than two months for his controversial tweets against senior army officers.

Swati appealed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) earlier today over the lawsuit against him over his controversial tweets.

In his petition, the senator said he had been subjected to the worst tortures while in custody. The senator said he has information that he can be killed in custody.

“Swati may be subjected to all kinds of inhuman treatment,” reads the petition, asking for details of the cases registered against him.

Earlier in the day, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said Swatis’ son had phoned the PTI chief and informed him that his father would be killed in custody.

Raising questions about the justice system, the PTI leader said Shahbaz Gill had produced evidence of torture in court but no one had considered it.

Are not powerful [people] honorable in the country? asked the head of the PTI.

The rule of law will only prevail when the powerful are also accountable to the law, he added.

