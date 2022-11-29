In China, the absolute power of Xi Jinping dfi





Like any self-respecting dictator, Xi Jinping is convinced that whoever holds the Party holds the country. The facts have long proven him right. With its 96 million members (about one in twelve adults), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is unrivaled in the world in its effectiveness, physically present in the smallest neighborhood, in the most modest enterprise of this continental country. Selected among the best pupils and students, its members constitute a technocratic elite which manages the country according to the orders of Beijing. In Xi Jinping’s dream world, the CCP knows what is good for the people, since it comes from it, and since it makes the right decisions, the people are therefore grateful to it. One of the phrases he uttered during the 19e CPC Congress in 2017 sums up his thinking as well as possible: Party, state, military affairs, civil affairs, education, east, west, south, north, center, the Party rules everything. His speech delivered on October 16 during the opening of the 20e congress is just as fascinating. Criticism of its predecessors occupies an infinitely more important place than the management of Covid-19. The Party was mentioned more than 140 times, far more than any other term. Similarly, the day after the congress, Xi Jinping did not go to a place symbolic of China in 2022 to meet his people there. He preferred to take the six other CCP leaders to the depths of Shaanxi, where Mao, from 1935 to 1949, bided his time, in a region on the way to becoming a place of communist pilgrimage. Far from the China of tomorrow but also from that of today which suffers from the zero Covid policy, unemployment and bankrupt property developers. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Xi Jinping’s history lesson to Chinese Communist Party hirarchs Power isolates and absolute power isolates absolutely. Nothing illustrates this better than the demonstrations against the zero Covid policy of recent weeks and against the CCP dictatorship of recent days. When Xi Jinping inspects a province a Communist leader does not visit not, he inspected everything is organized so that he encounters no discontent. All the evils of China come from abroad A provincial teacher recently recounted how, one evening, around 10 p.m., her principal had called all the teachers to be present in the morning from 7 a.m. because of a important event. The next day, each teacher, accompanied by a policeman, had to go to a district of his city to order everyone to close their windows and stay away. Still without knowing the reason for this strange instruction. It was only a few hours later that she realized that Xi Jinping was coming. inspect places and meet some locals sorted on the pane. You have 63.09% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

