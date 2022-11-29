Donald Trump launches a poll on the vice-presidential choices in 2024; news site lists Reynolds as potential running mate





As former President Donald Trump officially kicks off his 2024 presidential campaign, the GOP Candidates Campaign launched an official 2024 Vice President Trump poll on Monday to ask people who should be his running mate.

The poll requires a donation to his campaign before users can enter the name of their choice for Trump’s VP pick, according to a campaign email Monday.

Now that he has OFFICIALLY announced his 2024 presidential candidacy, WHO DO YOU THINK SHOULD BE HIS VICE PRESIDENT? the email reads. There are no candidates listed to choose from in the survey.

(Trump’s cash donations are made through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, a joint fundraising committee composed and authorized by Donald J. Trump for President 2024 and Save America.)

However, various news outlets have put together a list of potential vice presidential picks for Trump in 2024, including well-known elected officials, women, people of color and other GOP figures. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds was on The Atlantic’s list of 11 Republican women, with the publication noting that Iowa is a “crucial first state in the battle for the nomination.”

The women candidates could also include Kari Lake, who narrowly lost the gubernatorial race in Arizona, as reported by FOX 32 in Chicago. As for other potential vice-presidential candidates, the outlet also noted GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York and Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina and UN ambassador.

Meanwhile, The Atlantic reported that some black conservatives Trump could choose as vice president include U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who won re-election in the midterm elections. US Representative Byron Donalds of Florida has also been re-elected. Georgia’s Herschel Walker, who is vying Dec. 6 for the U.S. Senate seat, is also on a possible slate for vice president.

Although Governor Ron DeSantis was considered one of the top candidates for president in 2024 for Republicans, he was listed among the potential vice presidential candidates in FOX 32’s list. DeSantis is considered one of the leading candidates for the GOP nominee for 2024. DeSantis had ignored the insults made by Trump. .

This story was originally published by Florida Phoenix, part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor-in-Chief Diane Rado with any questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

