Recovered Khan returns to combat





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday that he would fight with his ‘last drop of blood’ in his first public address since he was shot dead in an attempt assassination earlier this month.

The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil that began in April when Khan was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Saturday’s rally was the culmination of a so-called long march by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan to urge the government to call a snap election before parliament expires in October this year. next.

“I’ve seen death up close,” said Khan, who hobbled to the stage on a walker to talk to supporters from a comfortable seat behind a bulletproof glass panel.

“I am more worried about Pakistan’s freedom than my life,” he told the crowd. “I will fight for this country until my last drop of blood.”

The rally took place on a highway in Rawalpindi, a garrison town neighboring the capital Islamabad and home to the headquarters of the country’s mighty military.

“Imported Government”

Saghir Ahmed, a 32-year-old tailor, was among thousands who arrived in the long preparation for Khan’s speech atop a platform draped in banners depicting a clenched fist breaking the chains.

Having closed his shop to attend, Ahmed said Pakistan’s dire economic situation with runaway inflation and a tumbling rupee has made life “unbearable”.

“We hope Khan will introduce reforms and the situation will improve,” he told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Khan draws sectarian devotion from his supporters, but on Saturday he delivered his speech hundreds of yards (meters) from the bulk of the crowd of around 25,000 to 30,000 people, separated by coils of barbed wire and a stamp of policemen.

In the November 3 assassination attempt, a gunman opened fire at close range as Khan’s open-top container truck drove through a crowded street.

Buildings overlooking the rally site were searched overnight, a police official told AFP, as snipers perched on rooftops watching the mostly male supporters, whipping red flags and green in both directions.

Khan himself was constantly surrounded by a throng of bodyguards, while cellphone signals were jammed nearby.

Authorities have thrown a ring of steel around Islamabad to prevent its supporters from marching on government buildings, with thousands of security personnel deployed and roads blocked by shipping containers.

The Khan-led protests in May turned into 24 hours of chaos, with the capital in lockdown and clashes across Pakistan between police and protesters.

Khan told Saturday’s rally that he would not call on fans to enter the capital.

‘Red alert’

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, whom Khan accuses of being involved in the assassination plot, issued a “red alert” on Friday, warning of threats to the security of the gathering.

He listed the Pakistani Taliban and al-Qaeda among the extremist groups that could hurt Khan.

The government says the assassination attempt was the work of a lone wolf currently in police custody, with police leaking a ‘confession’ video of the flea market owner saying he acted because Khan was against it Islam.

But Khan, a former international cricketer with a reputation as a playboy before his marriage, said he had long warned the government would blame a religious fanatic for any attempt to kill him.

Without providing evidence, Khan named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Sanaullah and a senior military officer as the architects of the assassination attempt charges which they all dismissed as lies.

Saturday’s rally came two days after the government named a former spymaster as its next military chief.

The appointment of General Syed Asim Munir ended months of speculation over a position long seen as the real power in the nuclear-armed Islamic nation of 220 million people.

Munir served as head of the inter-service intelligence agency under Khan, but his tenure ended after just eight months following a reported falling out.

Pakistan’s military, the sixth largest in the world, is hugely influential in the country and has staged at least three coups since independence in 1947, in power for more than three decades.

