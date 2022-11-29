Report: Trump doesn’t want to condemn his Holocaust-denying dinner date because it could alienate his Jew-hating supporters





By now you’ve probably heard the news that the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Donald Trump had a date at Mar-a-Lago with two gigantic anti-Semites. One such anti-Semite was artist formerly known as Kanye West, now known as Ye, who recently made headlines for threatening death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE, along with a former employee of TMZ also claiming last month that in an unaired interview segment, West previously said he loved Hitler and the Nazis. The other was Nick Fuentes, a 24-year-old who The New York Times describes as one of the nation’s most prominent young white supremacists. Fuentess’ violently anti-Semitic and shamelessly racist statements are too numerous to list in their entirety, so well, throw them in here that he:

Denies that the Holocaust took place. Compared Jews burning in gas chambers to baking cookies. sensitive to extremely racist Jim Crow laws, saying: Oh no, they had to go to different schools. Their water fountain in this famous photo was worse. We do not care? Grow up, drink from the fucking water fountain. His water is the same. Same [if] it was bad, who cares? We all agree, it’s better for them, it’s better for us. It’s better in general. He said he was against mixed marriages. He said that the whites colonizing the earth and enslaving the blacks was epic and demonstrative of our intelligence and our power. Jews leave the country

Unsurprisingly, Fuentes also seems to hate women and said we need to start burning again [them] living. Naturally, during a Stop the Stealrally in November 2020, he told his followers to storm all state capitols through January 20, 2021, until President Trump is sworn in for four years. what’s more. On January 6, 2021, he led a group to rally outside the Capitol, later tweeting that the insurrection was awesome and I won’t pretend it wasn’t.

Anyway, people who aren’t bigot haters (or fascists or misogynists or generally awful excuses for human beings) can understand why this wasn’t a great look for a guy currently hoping win a second term as leader of the country to have dinner with these two men. But Trump is a hateful fanatic with his own documented history of horribly racist and anti-Semitic comments. Plus, he knows a lot of his base is made up of people who love his horribly racist and anti-Semitic comment, and that comment is the exact reason they’ve already voted for him. That’s why, in a turn of events that shouldn’t shock anyone, he spent nearly a week refusing to report on either of his dining companions.

In a statement on Friday, he said: Kanye West really wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was meant to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest I had never met and knew nothing about. Later that day, on Truth Social, he wrote that West showed up unexpectedly with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about, adding that the dinner was quick and uneventful. That night, trying a third time, he wrote that West asked him for business advice, expressed no anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me on Tucker Carlson . Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

Trump, of course, is trying to cover himself here by insisting that Fuentes showed up randomly and had no idea who he was. But even if we choose to believe he didn’t know anything about the guy before breaking bread with him, he’s no doubt been fully aware of who Fuentes is and what he stands for ever since and he still won’t say anything, even slightly critical. about the guy. This was already evident based on his uncritical statements, but just to put an end to it, The Guardian reported on Monday that, according to two people familiar with the matter, Trump has repeatedly refused to disavow Fuentes, rejecting advice from advisers. . for fear that he would alienate part of his base. According to the outlet, advisers contacted him over Thanksgiving, but Trump ultimately clarified that he fundamentally did not want to criticize Fuentes and that he was becoming more entrenched in his stubbornness as he was in a hurry to do so.

The Trumps 2024 campaign responded to the Guardians’ request for comment by insisting the former president had a solid record of fighting anti-Semitism and strengthening US ties with Israel. He did not mention how he recently spoke out against the Jews needing to pull themselves together before it was too late, or how he allegedly told his chief of staff that Hitler had done a lot of good things , or how he sadly said there were very good people on both sides of a rally that included the participation of neo-Nazis. Among many other things.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/11/donald-trump-kanye-west-nick-fuentes-dinner The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos