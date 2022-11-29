UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says UK’s golden age with China is over





In his first major foreign policy speech, Sunak said Britain’s approach to China needed to evolve and that Beijing was “consciously competing for global influence using all levers of power. of State”. “Let’s be clear, the so-called ‘golden era’ is over, along with the naïve idea that trade would lead to social and political reform,” Sunak said in London’s financial district, a reference to Sino’s description by former finance minister George Osborne. – UK links in 2015. Some members of Sunak’s Conservative Party have criticized Sunak, viewing him as less hawkish on China than his predecessor Liz Truss. Last year, when he was finance minister, he called for a nuanced strategy on China to balance human rights concerns while expanding economic ties. However, a scheduled meeting between Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping at this month’s G20 summit in Balifell and last week in London banned Chinese-made security cameras from sensitive government buildings. “We recognize that China poses a systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, a challenge that is getting worse as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism,” he said, referring to the statement. BBC that one of its reporters had been assaulted by Chinese police. Of course, we can’t just ignore China’s importance in world affairs – for global economic stability or issues like climate change. The United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and many others understand it too. » Sunak said that under his leadership Britain would not choose the “status quo” and would face international competitors “not with grand rhetoric but with robust pragmatism”. On Ukraine, he said the government would continue military aid to Kyiv into next year, maintaining the strong support offered by former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Truss. “So have no doubt, we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will maintain or increase our military assistance next year. And we will provide new air defense support,” he said. he declares. In September, Britain said it was Ukraine’s second-largest military donor after the United States, providing 2.3 billion pounds ($2.8 billion) in aid this year. Sunak said Britain needed to take the same long-term approach as adversaries and competitors such as Russia and China. “Faced with these challenges, short-termism or wishful thinking will not suffice. We cannot depend on Cold War arguments or approaches, or mere sentimentality of the past,” he said. (Reuters)

