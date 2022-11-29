The Covid test: The world is watching strongman Xi Jinping amid protests





Sometimes all it takes is a spark. In China, it was a fire. Less than a month after President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term after eliminating perceived or potential rivals, a challenge to his unlimited powers and authority has sprung up from the most unlikely neighborhood on the Chinese street. A fire at an apartment building in Xinjiang’s capital Urumqi has claimed 10 lives as fire departments were unable to access the building locked down by local authorities in accordance with the state’s zero Covid strategy. The horror of this incident seems to have struck a chord across the country. Although still in the hundreds, people, mostly young people, have come out in recent days to protest President Xi’s tough anti-Covid policies, with some momentum building over the weekend. end as members of the public in major cities like Shanghai and Nanjing and the capital Beijing have joined. The numbers at each protest site are not high, but they are unprecedented, organic and innovative protesters are using blank white A4 sheets to demand freedom of speech. Since the Tiananmen Square protest was brutally suppressed in 1989, there has only been one other instance of a large public protest, in 1999 by Falun Gong followers. It ended in repression and the imprisonment of thousands of people. In 2020, the realization that the government ignored a medical whistleblower’s warnings about Covid caused an outpouring of anger on social media, particularly after he died of the disease himself, but he didn’t there were no street demonstrations. This time around, zero Covid has tested national patience with its sudden closures in a building, or a neighborhood, or even an amusement park that visitors are not allowed to exit. Towns and cities have not escaped it either, making China the only country in the world still using this measure to deal with its Covid cases. Travel to and from China has yet to normalize. The FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with thousands flying out, must have been the last straw for the public in China. The expectation that President Xi would use the platform of the Chinese Communist Party Congress which took place in October to relax the rules of zero Covid, especially because of the damage the policy has caused to the economy, does not s is not carried out. In fact, he stressed on the contrary that there would be no relaxation to the zero Covid policy. Xi, who has centralized power in his hands, now personifies the Chinese state. So it’s no surprise that some of the anger is openly directed at him. The long arm of the Chinese state may yet find a way to quell the protests before they turn into something bigger. The world is watching how strongman Xi handles this new inner challenge.

