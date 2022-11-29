It’s an unprecedented challenge for Xi Jinping: 4 keys to understanding the outbreak of protests in China

November 28, 2022

image sources, APE Legend, Hundreds of demonstrators protest in Beijing with white sheets.

Fed up with China’s zero covid policy has sparked an unprecedented spike in protests in the country in recent times.

The protests that have spread to different cities in China have drawn criticism of President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, in a wave of discontent that is highly unusual in a country where censorship and police repression rarely show signs. of dissent.

How did the protests start?

The anger of many Chinese citizens is not new, although it has been in recent weeks when this discontent began to crystallize and spread in major cities across the country.

Last week, a series of violent protests erupted in the the largest iPhone factory in the worlds, in the city of Zhengzhou. Footage streamed live on social media showed how police and staff dressed in protective suits were violently suppressing protests.

The factory had been locked down in October due to the upsurge in covid cases, prompting some workers to flee the facilities. Foxconn then hired new workers, promising them better conditions.

But they later denounced that these conditions had not been met and that, added to the weariness of the strict anti-covid measures, fueled the epidemic, which had a significant impact throughout the country.

In anger, the death, last Thursday, November 24, of 10 people in the Building fire in Urumqithe capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, broke the camel’s back for many Chinese.

Xinjiang has been under strict lockdown measures since August, and while authorities have assured residents of the burnt-out building are free to leave their homes, many believe the imposed covid measures have contributed to the tragedy.

The blaze served as a trigger for protests that spread over the weekend to cities like Beijing and Shanghai.

But anger has been mounting for months with numerous cases of deaths due to confinement which, despite the strict censorship practiced by the Chinese authorities, have circulated widely on the country’s social networks.

Earlier this month, a family in Zhengzhou claimed their baby died because the ambulance to take her to hospital was delayed due to covid restrictions. Another 14-year-old girl who was confined died in October because she was unable to leave her home for treatment.

In September, when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Chengdu area, residents were not allowed to leave their homes. 65 people died.

In the same month, in Guizhou, a bus carrying residents to a quarantine center crashed, killing 27 people.

Added to these incidents is the indignation of many citizens to see how China still seems to be stagnating in 2020, when many restrictions imposed during the pandemic have been lifted in the vast majority of countries around the world.

This became more evident with the broadcast of football world cup matchesin which large crowds can be seen in the stands or around stadiums in Qatar without masks or other protective measures against covid.

image sources, APE Legend, Covid tests have become a constant in the lives of Chinese citizens.

There is currently no widespread lockdown in China and some of the tougher measures have been eased. Still, the central government has asked local authorities to impose strict lockdowns in places where covid outbreaks have been detected, even though only a few cases have been discovered.

In these cases, massive tests are carried out on the entire population. Those who test positive are placed in confinement at home or in supervised public establishments. All schools and businesses, except grocery stores, are closed.

The measures did not prevent the largest wave of cases from being recorded since the start of the pandemic.

What’s going on now

Although specific protests have taken place over the years for different reasons, from land disputes to specific cases of police abuse, what is happening these days in China, where some protesters have dared to openly criticize the leadership of the Chinese president Xi Jinping, is unprecedented. .

The suffering of the population due to the strict anti-covid measures, for which there is, for the moment, no clear horizon as to their end, has become an experience that has united many citizens and contributed to the spread of demonstrations. spread to the four corners of the country.

The protests represent an “unprecedented challenge for Chinese President Xi Jinping”, said BBC Asia correspondent Tessa Wong. gran expectacin on cmo goes an answering machine to demonstrations.

In a country where criticism of the president or the communist party can be paid for in prisonCries calling for the resignation of Xi Jinping or the party that has ruled the Asian country since 1949 have been heard in the streets of Shanghai.

image sources, Getty Images Legend, The fire in Urumqi, in which 10 people died, broke the camel’s back for the patience of many Chinese.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Shanghai over the weekend to remember the victims of the Urumqi fire and demonstrate against the restrictions.

Instead of calming down, protests reached the capital on Sunday, where hundreds of people they gathered by a river, singing the national anthem and listening to speeches.

Earlier, at the prestigious Tsinghua University, dozens of people staged a peaceful march and also sang the national anthem, according to some photos and videos posted on social media.

Demonstrations were also recorded in the city of Chengdu (southwest) and in the most central towns of Xian and Wuhanwhere the covid pandemic originated nearly three years ago.

Many demonstrators have decided to protest in silence by simply showing a blank page, as a symbol of everything they would like to say but that the authorities forbid them.

The heavy concentrations of the weekend seemed to have subsided on Monday, even if the discontent continues to rage on social networks.

What is the Chinese government’s response

So far, the Chinese government has been unwilling to acknowledge this wave of social discontent, but the response to the protests has been repressive.

Protests in Shanghai have settled dozens of stopped. The police also erected large blue barricades on one of the main avenues of the megalopolis, where the demonstrators gathered during the weekend.

During the police intervention in Shanghai, several foreign journalists who were filming the demonstrations were beaten and detained by the police for several hours, including a BBC reporter, Ed Lawrence.

Despite the crackdown, the police response has so far been relatively muted.

However, some analysts warn, those who dared to publicly criticize President Xi Jinping’s policies could face severe punishment.

“Remember that the (Chinese Communist) party has the largest digital panopticon. They monitor your every move through phone apps. So they know a lot about people, what they say, who they communicate with, where they were on a specific night,” Isabelle Hilton, founder of China Dialogue, told the BBC.

China, which has no independent press, also firmly controls the internet in the country, where critics of the authorities are vetoed and persecuted.

However, despite censorship, news and images of the protests were massively shared on social media across the country, fueling protest.

image sources, Reuters Legend, To prevent further protests, authorities erected barricades in some streets in Shanghai.

The censorship even extended to images of the football World Cup. The official channel that broadcasts it, CCTV, removes images in which the public is seen up close and replaces them with others of the bench or players to, apparently, avoid showing how in other parts of the world they have almost completely gone. restrictions against covid.

what can happen now

The Chinese government seems to have drastically underestimated the social discontent that has been growing in recent months over the zero covid policy, closely linked to President Xi.

“For a political organization that doesn’t have many other priorities than staying in power, this is a real challenge,” said BBC China correspondent Stephen McDonell.

Beijing has already declared that it has no intention of reversing its policy and, for the moment, there is no clear horizon as to when they might relax Constraints.

While the rest of the world used lockdowns and social distancing to buy time while massive vaccination campaigns were carried out, China continues to rely on controls to keep covid at bay.

Although the country has developed its own vaccines, these have not been as effective as those from Pfizer or Moderna, which use mRNA technology, which China has decided not to import.

While two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine provide 90% protection against death or serious illness, Sinovac, one of the Chinese vaccines, only provides 70% protection.

Added to this lesser protection is the fact that the vaccination campaign in China has not been as extensive as in other countries, and many older people have not been vaccinated.

The prolonged shutdowns have also meant that many people have not developed natural immunity to the virus. This causes new variants of the coronavirus to spread faster than at the start of the pandemic.

China has one of the lowest covid death rates in the world. The country has only officially recorded some 5,200 deaths from the virus.

However, “if China does not lock down as soon as the first cases of the virus appear, it risks rediscovering the horror of the first days of the pandemic”, analyzes James Gallagher, correspondent for BBC Health and Science.

According to estimates made last March, ending the zero covid policy could saturate hospitals and cause more than 1.5 million deaths.

The zero covid policy also has a economic impact both in China itself and in global marketswho suffer when the global factory is paralyzed by lockdowns.

According to Suraniana Tewari, the BBC’s economics correspondent in Asia, China was already facing an unprecedented unemployment crisis, especially among young people. The fear of lockdowns has caused many families and businesses not to spend, which has slowed the country’s economic growth.